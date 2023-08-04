8 NFL Edge Defenders in Best Position for Breakout Season in 2023

0 of 7

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The ability to generate pressure is both a necessity and a luxury for NFL defenses.

That is precisely the reason that edge-rushers are among the highest-paid players in the sport, after all. Franchises don't often let defenders who consistently cause disruption even touch free agency.

Nick Bosa, Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt are three of the best at the position right now. But the next wave is coming.

Each player highlighted hasn't yet surpassed 10 sacks in a season. Rookies are not considered because the focus is on edge-rushers who can be compared to their past performance.