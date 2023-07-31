49ers GM Talks Nick Bosa Contract, Holdout: 'Ultimately This Thing Will Work Out'

Michael Owens/Getty Images

While the San Francisco 49ers and Nick Bosa remain apart on long-term extension talks and the superstar defensive continues his holdout, now a week into training camp, general manager John Lynch is confident a deal will eventually get done.

"I don't like not having one of our best players here," he told reporters Monday. "We've got a really good track record that I'm proud of as a group of having our players in, but I also understand it. And understand that we're going to have to exhibit some patience and understand that ultimately this thing will work out."

