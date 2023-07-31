X

    49ers GM Talks Nick Bosa Contract, Holdout: 'Ultimately This Thing Will Work Out'

    Timothy Rapp, Featured Columnist IV, July 31, 2023

    SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: Nick Bosa #97 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts as he takes the field prior to an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
    Michael Owens/Getty Images

    While the San Francisco 49ers and Nick Bosa remain apart on long-term extension talks and the superstar defensive continues his holdout, now a week into training camp, general manager John Lynch is confident a deal will eventually get done.

    "I don't like not having one of our best players here," he told reporters Monday. "We've got a really good track record that I'm proud of as a group of having our players in, but I also understand it. And understand that we're going to have to exhibit some patience and understand that ultimately this thing will work out."

    95.7 The Game @957thegame

    John Lynch says 49ers have to find blend of "urgency and patience" while addressing Nick Bosa's contract holdout. <br><br>Lynch remains confident deal will get gone at some point soon. <a href="https://t.co/HE0iZkcFN0">pic.twitter.com/HE0iZkcFN0</a>

