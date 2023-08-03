Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors: List of Teams Interested in Colts RB 'Isn't Long'

Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Indianapolis Colts might not have much leverage in any potential Jonathan Taylor trade due to the reported lack of significant interest around the league.

Two NFL executives told Stephen Holder of ESPN the list of teams that are interested in acquiring the running back via trade "isn't long," so don't expect a bidding war to drive up the asking price for the AFC South team.

The Taylor situation has become somewhat contentious as the timeline unfolds:

Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted about the apparent devaluing of the running back position in the NFL, saying "We have negotiated a CBA, that took years of effort and hard work and compromise in good faith by both sides..to say now that a specific Player category wants another negotiation after the fact, is inappropriate. Some Agents are selling 'bad faith.'"

Taylor's agent, Malki Kawa, responded by saying, "Bad faith is not paying your top offensive player."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Friday that Taylor requested a trade following a meeting with Irsay.

Irsay told Albert Breer of the MMQB the Colts aren't trading Taylor and also told reporters, "If I die tonight and Jonathan Taylor is out of the league, no one's gonna miss us. The league goes on. We know that. The National Football (League) rolls on. It doesn't matter who comes and who goes, and it's a privilege to be a part of it."

James Boyd of The Athletic reported "some have speculated" Taylor being on the physically unable to perform list is a "way to 'hold-in' without getting fined for holding out."

Holder reported Sunday that the Colts were "considering placing him on the non-football injury list, which could result in his not being paid for the regular season" because he "reported to training camp complaining of back pain that was deemed to be from a pre-existing issue."

Taylor then pushed back at that report:

Now the question becomes whether Taylor will be traded ahead of the 2023 campaign.

That there reportedly isn't a number of teams jumping at the chance to make a move isn't a massive surprise considering this is the same offseason that running backs Austin Ekeler, Saquon Barkley, Josh Jacobs and Tony Pollard failed to secure long-term deals.

Dalvin Cook, Ezekiel Elliott and Leonard Fournette are all still free agents, and the running back position as a whole seems to be considered quite replaceable compared to other positions.

Taylor also has just one year remaining on his contract, so any team trading for him might not get a long-term playmaker.

Still, he is one of the best running backs in the league when healthy, which he showed in 2021 by leading the NFL in carries (332), rushing yards (1,811), rushing touchdowns (18), long rush (83 yards) and rushing yards per game (106.5).

If he reverts to that form in 2023, any team that trades for him will add a significant playmaker to its offensive attack.