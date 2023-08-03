Women's World Cup 2023 Bracket: Round of 16 Format, Fixtures and Predictions

Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

The knockout stage is set for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, with the top 16 teams still in the tournament vying for immortality over the next two weeks.

It's been an unusual tournament thus far, as some traditional powers showed some cracks in the foundation during group play.

Team USA, the top-ranked team in the world, has been underwhelming with just four goals in three games. Germany, the No. 2 team in the FIFA world rankings, is going home after a loss to Colombia and draw against South Korea.

Morocco, making its first-ever appearance in the World Cup this year, advanced thanks to back-to-back wins over South Korea and Colombia after starting the tournament with a 6-0 loss to Germany.

In just its second World Cup appearance, South Africa secured a trip to the Round of 16 thanks to a 3-2 win over Italy on Wednesday.

Looking ahead to the knockout stage, here's how the bracket lines up and what to expect going forward.

Round of 16 Schedule

August 5 (1 a.m. ET): Switzerland v. Spain

August 5 (4 a.m. ET): Japan v. Norway

August 5 (10 p.m. ET): Netherlands v. South Africa

August 6 (5 a.m. ET): United States v. Sweden

August 7 (6:30 a.m. ET): Australia v. Denmark

August 7 (3:30 a.m. ET): England v. Nigeria

August 8 (4 a.m. ET): Colombia v. Jamaica

August 8 (7 a.m. ET): France v. Morocco

The bracket did not line up well for Team USA to find itself early in the knockout round. Sweden was one of the most impressive teams in the group stage with three wins and a plus-eight goal differential.

The only team that did better was Japan, which outscored its three opponents in Group C by 11 goals. If the United States beats Sweden, it could set up a showdown with Japan in the quarterfinals.

It's fitting the United States will have to go through Sweden to win. This will mark the seventh time in nine Women's World Cups the two countries have squared off.

Team USA has a 4-1-1 record in the previous six matches, including a 2-0 win in group play four years ago. Sweden's lone win came in 2011 en route to a third-place finish in the tournament.

The top half of the Round of 16 bracket is a nightmare for anyone to get through with five of the top 11 teams in the FIFA world rankings competing (United States, Sweden, Spain, Netherlands, Japan).

On the bottom half of the bracket, it will feel like an upset if France and England don't meet in the semifinals.

France has to get past a Morocco team that's been a great story so far but is venturing deep into uncharted territory against a formidable opponent that won arguably the best group in the tournament.

If France wins that match, it would take on the winner of Australia-Denmark. The Australians are coming off an impressive 4-0 win over Canada, but that came after a lackluster showing against Ireland and loss to Nigeria.

England was quietly going about its business in the first two matches of group play before a 6-1 win over China on Tuesday.

Each of the three teams England will/could face in the next two matches (Nigeria, Colombia, Jamaica) are all ranked 25th or lower by FIFA. Those teams combined had a worse goal differential (plus-four) than the English squad did in the group phase.

Based on how the team is playing right now and how the bracket lined up, the Lionesses look like a strong bet to win their first World Cup title. Their previous best finish was a third-place showing in 2015.