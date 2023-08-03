NFL Training Camp 2023: What Can We Expect from Justin Fields and Anthony Richardson?

0 of 12

At training camp, young quarterbacks draw the most attention. They can provide hope for the future or raise concerns with their performances on the practice field. Over the past few days, two young signal-callers have shown a lot of promise and potential.

Justin Fields will go into his third season with the Chicago Bears, who passed on this year's group of rookie quarterbacks to surround him with quality talent. He has a new starting wide receiver, another pass-catching tight end and a top-10 pick protecting his right side.

With that said, Fields has shown encouraging signs with his newfound command of the offense.

Just like Fields, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has impressed his teammates while taking most of the first-team reps at practice.

What can we expect from the two signal-callers in the upcoming season?

In addition to the quarterback discussion, we have rounded up the biggest storylines from around the league after Thursday's practices.