Bengals' Joe Mixon on New Contract: This Was the Year to Sacrifice to Win Super Bowl

Joe Mixon is willing to sacrifice for the chance to win a Super Bowl title.

"I see the bigger picture," he said, per Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official website. "I see the task at hand and what we're trying to build and in order to keep other players here and pieces here, sometimes you have to sacrifice. I felt like this year was the year to sacrifice on the Super Bowl team we can potentially be."

Ben Baby of ESPN noted Mixon agreed to restructure his contract and has a cash value of $5.8 million, which represents a decrease from last year of approximately $3 million.

The restructured deal, which saved the team $4.3 million against the cap for 2023, was part of a tumultuous offseason for the running back.

Baby noted Mixon was charged with misdemeanor aggravated menacing in April and faces a trial this month after pleading not guilty. He allegedly pointed a gun at a woman during the incident.

He was not a suspect in a separate March incident when a teenager was shot in the foot in his backyard while playing with a toy gun.

On the field, Mixon figures to remain a key part of the rushing attack in that Super Bowl pursuit even with the presence of Chase Brown and Trayveon Williams on the depth chart. He was a Pro Bowler in 2021 when Cincinnati reached the Super Bowl and lost to the Los Angeles Rams.

While he wasn't quite as effective in 2022, he still ran for 814 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 60 catches for 441 yards and two touchdowns in the passing game.

Ultimately, Cincinnati's championship chances rest on the shoulders of Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and the dynamic aerial attack, but Mixon is someone who can take advantage of the rushing lanes created by opposing defenses focusing on those wide receivers.

He saw the opportunity to compete for a Lombardi Trophy and took it with a pay cut, while the team saved money on the salary cap and doesn't have to worry as much about paying someone who may not be on the roster beyond this season.