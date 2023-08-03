Jets' Aaron Rodgers: Zach Wilson Has Played 'Really, Really Well' in Training Camp

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers praised teammate and fellow signal-caller Zach Wilson's work thus far in training camp.

"He has played really, really well in camp," Rodgers said in part, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

"He's made a number of great throws. He looks confident. His fundamentals are improving. He's throwing the ball on time. He's got all the intangibles. . . . I think he'll look back years from now and be really thankful for this time to grow, to reset, to take a breath, and it's gonna set him up for a nice long career in the league."

The Jets selected Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, but his career has gotten off to a rocky start. The former BYU star was notably benched twice last season and finished last in the NFL in quarterback rating among qualified passers.

New York has playoff potential thanks to a stellar defense (fourth-fewest points allowed in football) and talented offensive players such as Garrett Wilson and Breece Hall. The Jets decided to capitalize on that by adding the four-time NFL MVP in Rodgers, who joins New York after 18 years with the Green Bay Packers.

It's Rodgers' time now while Wilson backs him up, but all is certainly not lost. Wilson is only two years into his career, and he turns just 24 years old on Thursday. There's time for him to fulfill the potential that led to the Jets selecting him to be their franchise quarterback, but for now, he's learning under Rodgers as he takes a reset.

Rodgers feels that the time on the sideline will ultimately be good for Wilson in the long run.

"I hope this time for him is like a deep inhale and exhale and he can really take a breath and pause and deal with the disappointment of last year and the frustration, and then channel it," Rodgers said.

"I feel like he has, just re-channel it as a positive and focus on the opportunity in front of him to learn with a guy who loves him and cares about him and wants him to be great and wants him to do incredible things every day and be better."

For now, it's Rodgers' show as he looks to lead the Jets to the playoffs for the first time since 2010. They'll open the season on Sept. 11 versus the Buffalo Bills.