Updated Post-Trade Deadline 2023 MLB Playoff Predictions

Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Major League Baseball trade deadline came and went with contenders taking their best shots at improvement ahead of a potential postseason run.

This is an exercise to predict which teams will make the most of their post-deadline rosters.

Ahead we offer picks not only for which teams make the 2023 playoffs, but how it all unfolds once they get there.

The impact of the new additions obviously weighed heavily, but so did the way each team is playing at the moment, and how each matches up against other contenders.

It's the second season with the expanded playoff format, in which six teams represent each league: three division winners and three wild cards.

Let's shake this Magic 8 Ball a few times and see what it says.