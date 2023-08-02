X

    White Sox's Liam Hendriks Undergoes Tommy John Surgery on Elbow Injury

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIAugust 2, 2023

    Chicago White Sox's Liam Hendriks (31) pitches during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in New York. The White Sox won 3-2. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

    Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks, who made his return to the mound in May after beginning treatment for non-Hodgkin lymphoma just four months earlier, has undergone Tommy John surgery that will sideline him for at least one year.

    Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reported the latest news on the 34-year-old, who announced in April that he was in remission and cancer-free.

    Recovery time for Liam Hendriks, 34, is expected to take approximately 12-14 months. He was placed on the 15-day injured list on June 11 (retroactive to June 10) with right elbow inflammation after going 2-0 with a 5.40 ERA (3 ER/5.0 IP).

    Hendriks made five appearances for the White Sox this season and picked up a pair of wins and one save.

    Hendriks was one of the best relievers in baseball from 2019-2022, which he spent with the Oakland Athletics (2019-2020) and Chicago (2021-2022).

    He made the All-Star team in the three full seasons during that span (an All-Star Game was not held during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign). Hendriks posted a 2.26 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 13.5 K/9 rate. He also saved 114 games, including an American League-high 38 saves.

    Hendriks made an inspirational comeback to the mound this season, and he was honored with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance in July.

    Unfortunately, Hendriks has been sidelined once again, but he's certainly capable of making another great comeback to the mound.

    Hendriks has played 13 MLB seasons with the Minnesota Twins, Toronto Blue Jays, Kansas City Royals, A's and White Sox. He finished top nine in the AL Cy Young voting in 2020 and 2021 and even earned MVP votes in the former year.