Fantasy Football 2023: Most Exciting Sleepers to Target in Mock Drafts

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

An NFL game will take place for the first time in six months when the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns take part in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game.

That means the bulk of this season's fantasy football drafts are around the corner, and this year is a unique one in that the NFL's shift to more pass-happy offenses is reflecting itself in early rankings, where wide receivers are going early and often.

So there may be a race to obtain pass-catchers early on. However, the key to the back end of draft will always be selecting those sleepers who could end up winning your league.

Last year, players such as Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (now of the New Orleans Saints), Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and New York Jets wideout Garrett Wilson all dominated despite being late-round projections.

We'll soon find out who emerges this season, but here's a take on one potential sleeper for quarterback, running back, wide receiver and tight end.

Fantasy Football Calculator's ADP (average draft position) rankings for 12-team PPR (point-per-reception) leagues will be used.

The rule of thumb for sleepers here was that no choice could have an ADP from the first 10 rounds.