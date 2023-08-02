Jerry Jones Says Cowboys' Offense Will Be Dak Prescott-Friendly in 2023 NFL Season

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

The Dallas Cowboys underwent a change at offensive coordinator this offseason after parting ways with Kellen Moore and adding Brian Schottenheimer to head coach Mike McCarthy's staff.

On Wednesday, team owner Jerry Jones spoke on 96.7 The Ticket (h/t Jon Machota of The Athletic) on what he's excited about regarding the offensive changes, and he pointed out how the new look is "friendly" toward quarterback Dak Prescott.



"It's Dak-friendly. He's going to have an offensive line that is going to be able to protect him better, their spacing is narrower, which is conducive to protection. He's going to have more opportunities to dump the ball off to the backs. He's going to have less to do before the snap, and less to read after the snap.

"The receivers are going to be less dependent upon reading the d-back and Dak reading the d-back. It's going to be more about being at a spot where they should be. The (combination) of all of it, and all of it is adjustments, not dramatic changes. When you combine it all then I'm confident that we're going to be excited about how it protects Dak and how it actually helps efficiency for Dak."

Prescott had a down year by previous standards in 2022. He threw an NFL- and career-high 15 interceptions despite missing five games, and his 91.1 passer rating was the lowest mark posted since 2017.

However, injuries hindered Prescott's potential, with the signal-caller suffering a fractured bone in his right (throwing) hand in Week 1, forcing him to sit until Week 7.

The Cowboys' offense was certainly productive, and the team finished fourth in points per game. That followed a 2021 season where Dallas' 530 points were a league-best.

Still, Dallas opted for a change, and we'll see if it helps Prescott capture his previous elite form. He was one of the NFL's top quarterbacks in 2021 with 37 touchdown passes and a 68.8 percent completion rate, and it's not impossible to see him approach those numbers yet again.

For now, the Cowboys are working through training camp in a new offense with eyes set toward the season opener on Sept. 10 versus the New York Giants.