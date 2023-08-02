Troy Terry, Ducks Agree to 7-Year, $49M Contract in 2023 NHL Free Agency

Troy Terry, Ducks Agree to 7-Year, $49M Contract in 2023 NHL Free AgencyAugust 2, 2023
The Anaheim Ducks locked up a key piece of their future on Wednesday.
Veteran forward Troy Terry and the Ducks agreed to a seven-year, $49 million contract in free agency that ties him to the franchise through the 2029-30 season.
Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks
Some Terry good news!<br><br>We've agreed to terms on a seven-year contract with two-time All-Star winger <a href="https://twitter.com/troyterry1997?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@troyterry1997</a>.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyTogether?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyTogether</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/EandELaw?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EandELaw</a> <a href="https://t.co/GLraxhCdko">pic.twitter.com/GLraxhCdko</a>
