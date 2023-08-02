X

    Troy Terry, Ducks Agree to 7-Year, $49M Contract in 2023 NHL Free Agency

    Erin WalshAugust 2, 2023

    ANAHEIM, CA - JANUARY 11: Anaheim Ducks right wing Troy Terry (19) skates with the puck during the NHL hockey game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Anaheim Ducks on January 11, 2023 at Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. (Photo by Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Anaheim Ducks locked up a key piece of their future on Wednesday.

    Veteran forward Troy Terry and the Ducks agreed to a seven-year, $49 million contract in free agency that ties him to the franchise through the 2029-30 season.

    Anaheim Ducks @AnaheimDucks

    Some Terry good news!<br><br>We've agreed to terms on a seven-year contract with two-time All-Star winger <a href="https://twitter.com/troyterry1997?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@troyterry1997</a>.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FlyTogether?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FlyTogether</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/EandELaw?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EandELaw</a> <a href="https://t.co/GLraxhCdko">pic.twitter.com/GLraxhCdko</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

