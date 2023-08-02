Troy Terry, Ducks Agree to 7-Year, $49M Contract in 2023 NHL Free Agency

Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Anaheim Ducks locked up a key piece of their future on Wednesday.

Veteran forward Troy Terry and the Ducks agreed to a seven-year, $49 million contract in free agency that ties him to the franchise through the 2029-30 season.

