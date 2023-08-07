Bargain Free-Agents Cowboys Must Target

Bargain Free-Agents Cowboys Must TargetAugust 7, 2023
With training camp underway and the August 12 preseason opener rapidly approaching, the Dallas Cowboys roster is finally taking shape.
Over the next few weeks, Dallas will primarily focus on whittling its camp roster down to the best 53 players. It'll be a challenge, but the Cowboys must be down to that number by August 29.
At this point in the summer, adding to an already bloated roster may seem counterproductive. As camp winds down and exhibition games unfold, however, the Cowboys are likely to realize that some spots on the roster aren't as sturdy as they'd like.
But why wait for bigger holes to reveal themselves? Dallas, which has $22.3 million in cap space remaining, can dip back into the free-agent pool before it takes the preseason field.
Below, we'll examine three bargain free agents the Cowboys should target now.
RB Dontrell Hilliard
There's still a chance that the Cowboys bring back Ezekiel Elliott on a more team-friendly deal than his last one. However, it's beginning to feel less likely with Dallas focused on developing its younger running backs.
"We want to see these young guys. I want to see them play in games," head coach Mike McCarthy said, per The Athletic's Jon Machota.
With Tony Pollard still working his way back from leg surgery and Ronald Jones II recently handed a two-game suspension for violating the league's PED policy, Dallas could still use some veteran help early in the season.
The Cowboys other options, 2022 undrafted free agent Malik Davis and rookie sixth-round pick Deuce Vaughn lack experience. Free agent Dontrell Hilliard has plenty. Though he's one of the NFL's more underrated backs, he's appeared in 52 games with six starts and has been a solid performer.
Hilliard has averaged 5.9 yards per carry and 8.4 yards per catch as a pro and could slot in as a fine rotational player in Dallas. Considering his last contract was a one-year, $1.2 million deal, Hilliard could likely be signed at a bargain price.
LB Jon Bostic
Defensively, Dallas should be looking for ways to upgrade its run defense. The Cowboys ranked 23rd in yards per carry allowed last season, and in a conference that features run-first teams like the San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles, that's a problem.
While the Cowboys did draft Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith and Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, there's no guarantee that either will make an immediate impact.
Smith was widely regarded as a traits-based selection, and he's likely going to need time to develop. Overshown is some intriguing upside, but stopping the run isn't his strong suit.
"Overshown struggles to take on blocks from guards and centers and occasionally will get pushed around by running backs and tight ends," Matt Holder of the Bleacher Report Scouting Department wrote. "Ultimately, his slender 220-pound frame won't cut it against the run in the NFL."
Veteran linebacker Jon Bostic landed on injured reserve last year with a torn pectoral but is a solid chase-and-tackle 'backer who has 121 games and 86 starts on his resume. He's finished each of the last two years on injured reserve but tallied 118 tackles when last healthy in 2020.
Bostic isn't likely to command a hefty price tag coming off the injury and this late in the offseason, and he'd provide experience at the second level behind Leighton Vander Esch, Micah Parsons and Damone Clark.
DT Mike Pennel
The Cowboys have a fairly strong defensive tackle rotation with Osa Odighizuwa, Jonathan Hankins and Neville Gallimore leading the group. However, as last season showed, Dallas still struggled to control the line of scrimmage against the run far too often.
That could be an issue again this season if Smith doesn't defy expectations and make a quick transition to the NFL.
The good news is that Dallas has the cap space to add a quality contributor like Shelby Harris or Ndamukong Suh to its defensive-line rotation. If the Cowboys want to add a budget option instead, the 32-year-old Mike Pennel could fit the bill.
Pennel has never been a full-time starter, but he's been a solid rotational player who can excel against the run.
He played just 34 percent of the defensive snaps with the Chicago Bears last season, according to Pro Football Reference, but still recorded 26 tackles and 16 solo stops. He has not been credited with more than one missed tackle in any of the past five seasons, according to Pro Football Reference.
Adding Pennel wouldn't generate headlines, but it would give Dallas another seasoned run-stopper up front.
*Cap and contract information via Spotrac.