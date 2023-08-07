Bargain Free-Agents Cowboys Must Target

0 of 3

With training camp underway and the August 12 preseason opener rapidly approaching, the Dallas Cowboys roster is finally taking shape.



Over the next few weeks, Dallas will primarily focus on whittling its camp roster down to the best 53 players. It'll be a challenge, but the Cowboys must be down to that number by August 29.



At this point in the summer, adding to an already bloated roster may seem counterproductive. As camp winds down and exhibition games unfold, however, the Cowboys are likely to realize that some spots on the roster aren't as sturdy as they'd like.



But why wait for bigger holes to reveal themselves? Dallas, which has $22.3 million in cap space remaining, can dip back into the free-agent pool before it takes the preseason field.



Below, we'll examine three bargain free agents the Cowboys should target now.

