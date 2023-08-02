Astros' Framber Valdez Amazes Twitter With Dominance in No-Hitter vs. Guardians

Astros' Framber Valdez Amazes Twitter With Dominance in No-Hitter vs. GuardiansAugust 2, 2023
Framber Valdez joined the no-no club.
The Houston Astros' ace pitched the third no-hitter of the 2023 MLB season and the first of his career on Tuesday, giving up just one walk and striking out seven Cleveland Guardians batters en route to a 2-0 win.
He was the peak of efficiency, needing only 93 pitches to get the job done:
And MLB Twitter was loving it:
Patrick Creighton @PCreighton1
Pure domination from Framber Valdez tonight! Just FILTHY!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoHitter?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NoHitter</a>!!!!<br><br>Framber allowed 1 walk but faced the minimum as he induced a double play. <br><br>He struck out 7<br>He threw 93 pitches, 65 strikes. <br><br>He lowers his ERA to 3.07 and improves to 9-7. <a href="https://t.co/Nql5GQ81Bz">https://t.co/Nql5GQ81Bz</a>
So on the same day the defending champs got Justin Verlander back in a trade with the New York Mets—a deal that will see the Mets pay "$35 million out of the $58 million remaining on Verlander's deal in 2023 and 2024 and $17.5 million of his 2025 option if it vests," per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez and Jeff Passan—they also get a no-hitter from Valdez.
How was your Tuesday?
Another fun factoid from Valdez's no-no—it was the third one caught by Martin Maldonado:
The only thing that didn't go the Astros way was that they didn't make up any ground on the Texas Rangers, who beat the Chicago White 2-0 on Tuesday. The Rangers (61-46) remain a half game ahead of the Astros (61-47) in the AL West.
The Astros, however, are firmly in a Wild Card spot, four games clear of the Boston Red Sox. They are 11-6 since the All-Star break, and the addition of Verlander has them looking very much like favorites in the American League.
It should be a fun two months down the stretch as Houston prepares, yet again, for October baseball.