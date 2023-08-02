X

    Astros' Framber Valdez Amazes Twitter With Dominance in No-Hitter vs. Guardians

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVAugust 2, 2023

    Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez, center, is embraced by catcher Martin Maldonado and third baseman Alex Bregman after throwing a no-hitter against the Cleveland Guardians, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)
    AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox

    Framber Valdez joined the no-no club.

    The Houston Astros' ace pitched the third no-hitter of the 2023 MLB season and the first of his career on Tuesday, giving up just one walk and striking out seven Cleveland Guardians batters en route to a 2-0 win.

    MLB @MLB

    Framber Valdez is the first lefty in <a href="https://twitter.com/astros?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Astros</a> history to throw a no-hitter. <a href="https://t.co/8uspLTGXS0">pic.twitter.com/8uspLTGXS0</a>

    He was the peak of efficiency, needing only 93 pitches to get the job done:

    Stathead @Stathead

    Framber Valdez's 93 pitches are the 4th fewest in any no-hitter since 1901! 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/rAKpJGl8De">https://t.co/rAKpJGl8De</a> <a href="https://t.co/2urHoGc2Qn">pic.twitter.com/2urHoGc2Qn</a>

    And MLB Twitter was loving it:

    Brian McTaggart @brianmctaggart

    That's the 16th no-hitter in Astros history, including the World Series. They threw two combined no-hitters last year. <br><br>The previous pitcher to throw a complete no-hitter for the Astros? Justin Verlander on Sept. 1, 2019.

    Bob Nightengale @BNightengale

    Valdez is the first left-handed pitcher in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Astros?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Astros</a> franchise history to throw a no-hitter <a href="https://t.co/mtJZkwpmk2">https://t.co/mtJZkwpmk2</a>

    Jayson Stark @jaysonst

    On a day when the Astros traded for a guy with three no-hitters, their starting pitcher threw a no-hitter …<br><br>Because baseball!

    Charean Williams @NFLCharean

    Astros delivered a message to the rest of the league today. <a href="https://t.co/UoDiEZuVU0">https://t.co/UoDiEZuVU0</a>

    Patrick Creighton @PCreighton1

    Pure domination from Framber Valdez tonight! Just FILTHY!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NoHitter?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NoHitter</a>!!!!<br><br>Framber allowed 1 walk but faced the minimum as he induced a double play. <br><br>He struck out 7<br>He threw 93 pitches, 65 strikes. <br><br>He lowers his ERA to 3.07 and improves to 9-7. <a href="https://t.co/Nql5GQ81Bz">https://t.co/Nql5GQ81Bz</a>

    Adam Schein @AdamSchein

    Everything is coming up Astros…

    Apollo Dez @ApolloDez1

    FRAMBER VALDEZ WITH THE NO HITTER IN HOUSTON TEXAS. WHAT A NIGHT FOR THE STAFF ACE. THE FRAMCHISE. HIS VERY FIRST MLB NO HITTER!!! PLAY FRAMBERS SONG!! <a href="https://t.co/6FzMqcjdhS">pic.twitter.com/6FzMqcjdhS</a>

    Ben Verlander @BenVerlander

    FRAMBER VALDEZ NO-HITTER!!!<br><br>THE VIBES IN H-TOWN ARE AT AN ALL TIME HIGH!!! <a href="https://t.co/RdLTvvwz3U">pic.twitter.com/RdLTvvwz3U</a>

    Roosh @RooshWilliams

    Justin Verlander returns. Framber Valdez throws a no-hitter. Beware of the reigning champs.

    So on the same day the defending champs got Justin Verlander back in a trade with the New York Mets—a deal that will see the Mets pay "$35 million out of the $58 million remaining on Verlander's deal in 2023 and 2024 and $17.5 million of his 2025 option if it vests," per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez and Jeff Passan—they also get a no-hitter from Valdez.

    How was your Tuesday?

    Another fun factoid from Valdez's no-no—it was the third one caught by Martin Maldonado:

    Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports

    Martin Maldonado has now caught 3 no-hitters, tied for 3rd-most in MLB history, behind only:<br><br>Carlos Ruiz &amp; Jason Varitek, with 4 each <a href="https://t.co/VmoQRrbJR3">https://t.co/VmoQRrbJR3</a>

    The only thing that didn't go the Astros way was that they didn't make up any ground on the Texas Rangers, who beat the Chicago White 2-0 on Tuesday. The Rangers (61-46) remain a half game ahead of the Astros (61-47) in the AL West.

    The Astros, however, are firmly in a Wild Card spot, four games clear of the Boston Red Sox. They are 11-6 since the All-Star break, and the addition of Verlander has them looking very much like favorites in the American League.

    It should be a fun two months down the stretch as Houston prepares, yet again, for October baseball.