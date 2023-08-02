Aaron Judge on Yankees' Quiet Trade Deadline: We're 'Fully Capable' of Competing

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The New York Yankees didn't make any franchise-altering moves ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline, but Aaron Judge doesn't think that's a problem.

"It's on us as players," he told reporters. "We're fully capable with the guys we've got in this room to go out there and compete on a daily basis."

Judge's comments came following a 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, dropping New York's record to a solid but unspectacular 55-52 on the campaign. That would be good enough to compete in some divisions, but the team is in last place in the daunting American League East and 11 games behind the first-place Baltimore Orioles.

It is still within striking distance of the final AL wild-card spot at 3.5 games back, but it will need to turn things around in the immediate future.

The Bronx Bombers were 48-38 through the first 86 games but have stumbled of late with a 7-14 record in the past 21. Part of the issue in the early portion of the poor stretch was the absence of Judge because of an injury, but he is now back in the lineup.

His presence should help the Yankees in their efforts to reestablish their form from earlier in the season, and he launched a home run in Saturday's win.

While a handful of notable trades would have given the lineup more of the depth it may need to make a late push for the playoffs, there is also something to be said about the lack of top-end talent that was made available.

Potential targets such as Shohei Ohtani and Cody Bellinger were not moved, which gave the Yankees and other teams only so many notable possible additions. Rather than reaching and sacrificing important prospect depth, the front office elected not to make any significant moves and hope there is enough talent on the roster to figure things out.

Judge believes there is, although the team is running out of time as the season enters the stretch run.