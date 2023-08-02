Brian Cashman: Yankees Are 'In It to Win It' Despite Lack of Moves at Trade Deadline

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

General manager Brian Cashman insisted that the last-place New York Yankees are "in it to win it" despite largely standing pat at the trade deadline.

The Yankees entered Tuesday with a 55-51 record, three-and-a-half games behind the Toronto Blue Jays for the final American League wild-card spot. Two teams (the Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Angels) stand between the Jays and Yanks, and the Seattle Mariners entered Tuesday tied with New York.

With their playoff chances looking bleaker after losing three of their last four games, the Yanks still didn't do much before 6 p.m. ET hit on Tuesday.

New York added right-handed relief pitcher Keynan Middleton (3.96 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 11.6 K/9 rate) from the Chicago White Sox. They also picked up right-handed pitcher Spencer Howard (10.80 ERA in three MLB appearances in 2023) from the Texas Rangers.

The Yankees did not do anything to help a lineup that sits 10th in the American League in OPS and 10th in runs scored. Nor did they add to a starting rotation that has only one starter (Gerrit Cole) sporting an ERA below the 4.30 league average.

In fairness to the Yankees, they just played without superstar outfielder and reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge for two months due to a torn toe ligament. Having Judge, who has 20 homers in 52 games and a staggering 1.102 OPS, will certainly help the ballclub.

If starting pitcher Nestor Cortes (rotator cuff inflammation) returns to his 2022 form (2.44 ERA), then he'll be a huge boost too.

The issue is that the vast majority of the team hasn't performed to expectations this year, and the Yankees are banking on sneaking into a wild-card spot and hoping struggling players return to form.

In the end, it's a hope and a prayer for a team that's increasingly looking likely to miss the playoffs for the first time in seven years.