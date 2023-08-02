Ranking the 10 Greatest Moments in AEW Dynamite History Ahead of 200th Episode

10 of 10

The saddest moment in AEW Dynamite's history is also its best and most important.

The wrestling world was shaken to its core on December 26, 2020 with the news of the great Brodie Lee's (real name: Jon Huber) untimely passing.

Wrestlers from around the world, regardless of company affiliation, expressed their heartbreak and condolences. Fans recalled their favorite moments from his career and paid homage to a man who was known to some as Lee, others as Luke Harper, but all as one of the best and most athletic big men in modern wrestling history.

At the time, he was the leader of AEW's Dark Order faction and a significant part of the promotion's creative. Beyond that, he was a beloved member of the locker room and on the December 30 episode of Dynamite, the company memorialized its friend and brother in the single most emotional broadcast in its history.

The men and women who entered the ring that night were visibly shaken, their emotions pouring out as they performed as Lee had so many times over the course of his career. They did the best they could given the circumstances while showing love and admiration to a man they had ridden up and down roads with over the years.

Cody Rhodes, the reigning TNT champion and the man who defeated Lee for the title, presented his son, Brodie Jr., with the title to close out the show while Tony Khan embraced Amanda Huber in the ring.

It was an emotionally devastating episode of Dynamite for all involved, but it was handled with the grace and respect of a company far older and more experienced than AEW was at the time. It was a watershed moment, one that showed growth, maturity, and the close-knit bond within the locker room.

That moment demonstrated the familial bond that existed in the AEW locker room and helped all grieve while also honoring the memory of a man that was so important to them all.

There have been and will continue to be moments that are more important narratively or historically, even financially, in Dynamite's history but none will ever carry the gravity that Brodie Lee's Celebration of Life broadcast did.