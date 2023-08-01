MLB Trade Deadline 2023: Twitter Reacts to Trades, Fails, Surprises and Non-Deals

MLB Trade Deadline 2023: Twitter Reacts to Trades, Fails, Surprises and Non-DealsAugust 1, 2023
The non-waiver MLB trade deadline has officially passed, and there was no shortage of storylines based on transactions that happened (and those that didn't) in the hours leading to 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday.
Three that stood out in particular were the Houston Astros' acquisition of New York Mets' starting pitcher Justin Verlander, the Mets' completion of a fire sale to signal the waving of a white flag amid a disappointing year, and the New York Yankees doing nearly nothing despite sitting in last place in the AL East.
For starters, here are the terms of the Verlander deal, as reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan and Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.
Mark Feinsand @Feinsand
Verlander is owed ~$58 million in 2023-24, of which the Mets will pay $35 million, per source. If Verlander's $35 million option for 2025 vests, the Mets will pick up $17.5 million, bringing their total to $52.5 million in the trade - all of which will count against their CBT.
Verlander inked a two-year, $86.66 million contract in New York in free agency, but at 50-55, the Mets are in fourth place in the NL East and have little hope for the playoffs.
From the Astros' perspective, they're getting back a great pitcher on the road back to the postseason. The defending World Series champions sit just a half-game behind the Texas Rangers for first in the AL West, and now they're even more built for a World Series run.
People seemed to like the move.
Jeremy Branham @JeremyBranham
Mets are paying 60% of Verlander's salary this year, and next. <br><br>50% of Verlander in 2025.<br><br>The Astros let the Mets borrow JV for 100 games, and sold them Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford for somewhere between $35-$52.5m <a href="https://t.co/TTLgTNOs5p">https://t.co/TTLgTNOs5p</a>
As for the Mets, the rebuild is in full effect after the push to go for it all this year did not come to fruition. Analysts and fans seemed to like what general manager Billy Eppler brought back in various deals, which included trading Verlander, Max Scherzer, Tommy Pham, Mark Canha, David Robertson and Dominic Leone.
Satish 🇬🇾 (Cleburne Railroaders Fan) @MoonlightRamNYC
I want to take a moment to express to people that these moves in no way prevent the Mets from competing next year and simultaneously create a much more brighter future outlook than before. <br><br>This exercise in essentially buying prospects is unforeseen. Credit to Cohen/Eppler. <a href="https://t.co/xH4VoQ2qIx">https://t.co/xH4VoQ2qIx</a>
Ed Arzooman @Zoobeard77
The Mets are not waving the flag on next season just because they traded Verlander. Theres an entire offseason of moves to be made, I trust that they will. Great return, great job filling up the farms with talent, honestly have to give Eppler a ton of credit <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LGM?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LGM</a>
That all being said, this year was a clear loss after the team entered the season with World Series expectations, and Eppler's recent comments post-Scherzer trade about the team not undergoing a fire sale don't appear to entirely be accurate.
The Yankees did the exact opposite prior to the deadline and all but stood pat despite sitting in last place in the American League East. They did add relief pitchers Kenyan Middleton and Spencer Howard in separate deals, but neither will help a disappointing, strikeout-heavy lineup or a starting rotation that's underperformed outside ace Gerrit Cole.
Needless to say, fans and analysts questioned general manager Brian Cashman's thought process.
There was plenty of other news, such as the Cardinals completing their seller stage by dealing pitcher Jack Flaherty to the Baltimore Orioles and infielder Paul DeJong to the Toronto Blue Jays.
Unlike the Mets, the similarly disappointing San Diego Padres refused to give up on their season and added plenty of help, including Kansas City Royals closer Scott Barlow.
Sammy Levitt | Padres Radio Host @SammyLev
A busy day for the Padres.<br><br>Here's the full breakdown...<br><br>Received:<br><br>- Rich Hill<br>- Ji-Man Choi<br>- Garrett Cooper<br>- Scott Barlow<br>- Sean Reynolds<br><br>Dealt: <br><br>- Jackson Wolf (#16 prospect)<br>- Henry Williams (#10 prospect)<br>- Ryan Weathers<br>- Estuar Suero <br>- Alfonso Rivas
San Diego also notably hung onto frequent trade rumor targets and impending free agents Blake Snell and Josh Hader.
Now the stretch run begins for MLB teams with two months remaining in the regular season. Playoffs are set to begin on Oct. 3.