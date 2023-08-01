X

    MLB Trade Deadline 2023: Twitter Reacts to Trades, Fails, Surprises and Non-Deals

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIAugust 1, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 30: Justin Verlander #35 of the New York Mets pitches against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of a game at Citi Field on July 30, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
    Rich Schultz/Getty Images

    The non-waiver MLB trade deadline has officially passed, and there was no shortage of storylines based on transactions that happened (and those that didn't) in the hours leading to 6 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

    Three that stood out in particular were the Houston Astros' acquisition of New York Mets' starting pitcher Justin Verlander, the Mets' completion of a fire sale to signal the waving of a white flag amid a disappointing year, and the New York Yankees doing nearly nothing despite sitting in last place in the AL East.

    For starters, here are the terms of the Verlander deal, as reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan and Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

    Jeff Passan @JeffPassan

    Full trade, per ESPN sources:<br><br>Astros receive: RHP Justin Verlander.<br><br>Mets receive: OF Drew Gilbert and OF Ryan Clifford.<br><br>Deal is done.

    Mark Feinsand @Feinsand

    Verlander is owed ~$58 million in 2023-24, of which the Mets will pay $35 million, per source. If Verlander's $35 million option for 2025 vests, the Mets will pick up $17.5 million, bringing their total to $52.5 million in the trade - all of which will count against their CBT.

    Verlander inked a two-year, $86.66 million contract in New York in free agency, but at 50-55, the Mets are in fourth place in the NL East and have little hope for the playoffs.

    From the Astros' perspective, they're getting back a great pitcher on the road back to the postseason. The defending World Series champions sit just a half-game behind the Texas Rangers for first in the AL West, and now they're even more built for a World Series run.

    People seemed to like the move.

    Jeremy Branham @JeremyBranham

    Mets are paying 60% of Verlander's salary this year, and next. <br><br>50% of Verlander in 2025.<br><br>The Astros let the Mets borrow JV for 100 games, and sold them Drew Gilbert and Ryan Clifford for somewhere between $35-$52.5m <a href="https://t.co/TTLgTNOs5p">https://t.co/TTLgTNOs5p</a>

    Jeremy Kaufman @JeremyIKaufman

    Giving up Gilbert and Clifford hurt no doubt. Bringing back Verlander helps so much. Crane hired Dana Brown to draft more top prospects. If Dana is as good as he claims then replenishing the system will happen. This is a win now team.

    RedNinetyFour @RedNinetyFour

    lol what??? Pretty much gave up two prospects to get Verlander on the cheap for 2+ years and retain flexibility to keep Tucker. No brainer here. <a href="https://t.co/jCO0NnHlS6">https://t.co/jCO0NnHlS6</a>

    Jarrett Seidler @jaseidler

    Cohen going out and buying an above-average farm system is going to set alarm bells off at the next owner's meeting because it's considerably more insidious to their business model than giving Verlander and Scherzer those contracts initially

    Ross Villarreal @SportsRV

    "Why would you trade your top two prospects for Justin Verlander?"<br><br>Jim Crane: <a href="https://t.co/UHtiNzO2KG">pic.twitter.com/UHtiNzO2KG</a>

    ROGUE HOU SPORTS LLC @RogueHouSports

    Jim Crane and Dana Brown selling prospects for a shitload of cash and Justin Verlander: <a href="https://t.co/XDD7mAbuyq">pic.twitter.com/XDD7mAbuyq</a>

    As for the Mets, the rebuild is in full effect after the push to go for it all this year did not come to fruition. Analysts and fans seemed to like what general manager Billy Eppler brought back in various deals, which included trading Verlander, Max Scherzer, Tommy Pham, Mark Canha, David Robertson and Dominic Leone.

    ramsey @jwr082OO2

    Not to be dramatic, but the haul Billy Eppler has brought in this deadline is borderline franchise altering. Multiple T-100 prospects, other T-20 organizational guys, and still pieces to move.

    Satish 🇬🇾 (Cleburne Railroaders Fan) @MoonlightRamNYC

    I want to take a moment to express to people that these moves in no way prevent the Mets from competing next year and simultaneously create a much more brighter future outlook than before. <br><br>This exercise in essentially buying prospects is unforeseen. Credit to Cohen/Eppler. <a href="https://t.co/xH4VoQ2qIx">https://t.co/xH4VoQ2qIx</a>

    Kevin D. Water Law @KevinLFGM

    I couldn't be happier with the Mets right now. Building an elite farm, resulting in a sustainable winning roster in the future is all I can ask for. <br><br>Eppler did a great job extracting all kinds of talent to rebuild the farm.

    steph @whutyearisit

    i can't lie, it really sucks that this year and maybe next year are a wash, but wow billy eppler has had a fantastic deadline and we haven't even dealt tommy pham yet. mets fans wanted a better farm system and my god they really have one now

    Ed Arzooman @Zoobeard77

    The Mets are not waving the flag on next season just because they traded Verlander. Theres an entire offseason of moves to be made, I trust that they will. Great return, great job filling up the farms with talent, honestly have to give Eppler a ton of credit <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LGM?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LGM</a>

    That all being said, this year was a clear loss after the team entered the season with World Series expectations, and Eppler's recent comments post-Scherzer trade about the team not undergoing a fire sale don't appear to entirely be accurate.

    Anthony DiComo @AnthonyDiComo

    "It's not a rebuild. It's not a fire sale. It's not a liquidation." --Billy Eppler on trading Max Scherzer. <a href="https://t.co/lLFuBtOAEz">pic.twitter.com/lLFuBtOAEz</a>

    The Yankees did the exact opposite prior to the deadline and all but stood pat despite sitting in last place in the American League East. They did add relief pitchers Kenyan Middleton and Spencer Howard in separate deals, but neither will help a disappointing, strikeout-heavy lineup or a starting rotation that's underperformed outside ace Gerrit Cole.

    Needless to say, fans and analysts questioned general manager Brian Cashman's thought process.

    Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks

    yooo 6 PM eastern not pacific haha <a href="https://twitter.com/Yankees?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@yankees</a>

    Patrick Bishop @pbishop1023

    We are getting a 2.0 <a href="https://twitter.com/TalkinYanks?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TalkinYanks</a> <a href="https://t.co/EM3zBpDfB9">pic.twitter.com/EM3zBpDfB9</a>

    jack @Jolly_Olive

    Brian Cashman <a href="https://t.co/UMfLsdrOkv">pic.twitter.com/UMfLsdrOkv</a>

    Randy Wilkins @pamsson

    I don't blame any fan for checking out on the rest of this Yankees season. The team told you what they think of this roster. They didn't make any move to improve the lineup in any way and on top of that they're sitting Bader and Stanton against the Rays.

    Addison @YankeeWRLD

    The Fire Brian Cashman chants at Yankee Stadium tonight should be defeaning

    Foolish Baseball @FoolishBB

    Everyone laughing at the Yankees doing nothing won't think it's funny when Jake Bauers drags them to the playoffs

    Addison @YankeeWRLD

    The one strength that the New York Yankees have right now is their bullpen and being able to spawn good relievers out of nowhere <br><br>So naturally the only move at the deadline we make is for a reliever

    Jonny's Lasagna ⚾️ @JLasagna43

    Yankees fans when they find Brian Cashman's car after this deadline <a href="https://t.co/fnblIhcyNi">pic.twitter.com/fnblIhcyNi</a>

    roseanne ✨ @hoodierizz

    The Yankees are a joke. Wow. A complete joke, every organization in MLB is sitting there pointing and laughing at us and we're wearing the dunce caps. I'm ashamed <a href="https://t.co/EmniG8nuLy">https://t.co/EmniG8nuLy</a>

    Nick @NYYNick_

    The Yankees were said to be looking for controllable talent and their bullpen has been the best part of the team so naturally they acquire a rental reliever as their only move. Incompetent isn't even the word.

    Astros 2023 Champs @AstrosOptimism2

    Gerrit Cole seeing Verlander go back to Houston <a href="https://t.co/bjjd1CYKJw">pic.twitter.com/bjjd1CYKJw</a>

    There was plenty of other news, such as the Cardinals completing their seller stage by dealing pitcher Jack Flaherty to the Baltimore Orioles and infielder Paul DeJong to the Toronto Blue Jays.

    Unlike the Mets, the similarly disappointing San Diego Padres refused to give up on their season and added plenty of help, including Kansas City Royals closer Scott Barlow.

    Sammy Levitt | Padres Radio Host @SammyLev

    A busy day for the Padres.<br><br>Here's the full breakdown...<br><br>Received:<br><br>- Rich Hill<br>- Ji-Man Choi<br>- Garrett Cooper<br>- Scott Barlow<br>- Sean Reynolds<br><br>Dealt: <br><br>- Jackson Wolf (#16 prospect)<br>- Henry Williams (#10 prospect)<br>- Ryan Weathers<br>- Estuar Suero <br>- Alfonso Rivas

    San Diego also notably hung onto frequent trade rumor targets and impending free agents Blake Snell and Josh Hader.

    Now the stretch run begins for MLB teams with two months remaining in the regular season. Playoffs are set to begin on Oct. 3.