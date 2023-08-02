2023 Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Based on 9 Lessons Learned from 2022 Season

0 of 9

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the start of the 2023 NFL campaign just over a month away, fantasy football draft season is finally upon us. It's one of the most exciting times of the year for fantasy managers, but August's optimism can quickly turn into a September sour if you don't make smart choices during your league's draft.

While it's occasionally good to have a short memory when playing this game—such as not putting too much into fluky, breakout games or panicking when a star player has a down week—it's also important to glean lessons from the data as well.

The 2022 fantasy season was full of interesting trends and stats, many of which you can use to your advantage when it comes to crafting your lineup in 2023.

With that in mind, here are nine lessons that were learned last year and how they can be applied to your upcoming draft.

All fantasy point data and rankings courtesy of FantasyPros.com using a PPR scoring system.