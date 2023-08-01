Bucs Rumors: Calijah Kancey Expected to Miss 4 Weeks with Calf Injury; Week 1 TBD

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will reportedly be without rookie defensive tackle Calijah Kancey for four weeks due to a strained calf, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Schefter noted Kancey might be ready to return for Tampa Bay's season opener against the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 10.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reported Monday that an MRI revealed "nothing serious," although he left open the possibility of the team holding out the defensive tackle "for a while to get him ready for the regular season."

Kancey was carted off the field when he suffered the injury during a drill at a training camp practice.

Tampa Bay selected the Pittsburgh product with the No. 19 overall pick of the 2023 NFL draft after a dominant final collegiate season with the Panthers. He was a consensus All-American and the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 behind 31 tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

He is someone who can occupy double teams to free up rushing lanes for his blitzing teammates on the edge and stuff the middle of the field against the rushing attack.

The Buccaneers surely envision him teaming up with Vita Vea inside on the defensive line when he is healthy for a defense that will be facing plenty of pressure to perform considering Tom Brady retired.

The defense may be asked to lead the way for the team as it looks to defend its NFC South crown.

While Kancey missing four weeks ahead of his first season in the NFL is less than ideal, the Buccaneers can at least take solace knowing he should be on the field to help that defense in the key moments of the regular season.