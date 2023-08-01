Report: Tigers' Eduardo Rodriguez Invoked No-Trade Clause, Nixed Dodgers Deal

Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

A deal between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Detroit Tigers centered around left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez has reportedly been nixed.

The Dodgers had a deal in place to acquire Rodriguez from the Tigers ahead of MLB's trade deadline at 6 p.m. ET Tuesday, but the veteran pitcher invoked his 10-team no-trade clause to prevent a move to Los Angeles and the deal is now "dead," according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Monday afternoon that Rodriguez and Justin Verlander were L.A.'s top targets leading up to the deadline. The Dodgers are now out of the race for both players with Verlander having reportedly been traded from the New York Mets to the Houston Astros.

The Dodgers are in hot pursuit of a pitcher heading into the final stretch of the season as they have several rotation members on the injured list, including Clayton Kershaw, Dustin May, Ryan Pepiot and Walker Buehler.

Additionally, L.A. (59-45) needs the pitching help to maintain its standing atop the National League West. The San Francisco Giants enter Tuesday just 2.5 games back of the top spot with a 58-49 record.

Rodriguez, who signed a five-year, $77 million deal with the Tigers as a free agent ahead of the 2022 campaign, can opt out of the remainder of his contract following the 2023 season to become a free agent.

The 30-year-old is in the midst of a career year, posting a 6-5 record with a 2.95 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 91 strikeouts in 88.1 innings across 15 starts. He would have been a solid addition to a rotation that also includes Julio Urías, Tony Gonsolin and Bobby Miller.

Although Rodriguez axed a deal to the Dodgers, he could still be moved ahead of the Monday, 6 p.m. ET trade deadline.

The San Diego Padres are also "said to be high on" the lefthander and could "make a push to land him," according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.