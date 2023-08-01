Report: Justin Verlander Traded to Astros from Mets for Prospect Drew Gilbert, More

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Justin Verlander is leaving the New York Mets after not even one full season.

The Mets, who entered 2023 with MLB's highest payroll, are trading the three-time Cy Young winner to his former club, the Houston Astros, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Houston is sending two minor-league players to New York in the deal. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported the Mets are receiving outfielder Drew Gilbert, while USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported outfielder Ryan Clifford is also part of the return.

Gilbert is the top-ranked prospect in Houston's farm system, according to both B/R's Joel Reuter and MLB.com.

Verlander had been included in trade rumors this summer with the Mets spiraling in the National League East. The team sits fourth in the division with a 50-55 record and is six games back of a wild-card spot.

Verlander told The Athletic's Will Sammon on July 18 that he hadn't thought about his no-trade clause and remained "committed to trying to win a championship" with the Mets despite being included in numerous rumors.

"Just because we're not in the position that everyone—including myself—thought we would be in doesn't mean I still don't believe," Verlander said. "… I mean, I came here to win a championship. Look, nobody, including myself, is giving up on this season"

Verlander, who won his third Cy Young award in 2022, signed a two-year, $86.7 million deal with the Mets as a free agent ahead of the 2023 season. The deal also includes a $35 million vesting option for 2025.

The 40-year-old is in the midst of another solid season. He's 6-5 with a 3.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 81 strikeouts in 94.1 innings across 16 starts. He'll surely be an asset to the Astros as they aim to repeat as World Series champions.

Verlander was first linked to the Astros on Monday when The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Chandler Rome reported that Houston was involved in the discussions for him.

Verlander spent five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros from 2017-2022 after coming over in a trade from the Detroit Tigers. He won two World Series with the club and won two of his three Cy Young awards in Houston.

The Astros were in desperate need of some pitching depth this summer with José Urquidy, Lance McCullers Jr. and Luis Garcia all on the 60-day injured list.

Verlander will now be the highlight of a rotation that includes Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier, Hunter Brown and J.P. France.

Houston sits second in the AL West with a 60-47 record and is threatening the Texas Rangers for the top spot in the division.