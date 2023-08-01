Packers' Jordan Love Says Peyton Manning Gave Him 'A Lot of Really Good Gems'

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Jordan Love is facing no shortage of pressure as he follows in the footsteps of Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre as the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers, so he turned toward an all-time great for advice.

Ryan Wood of USA Today shared Love's comments about the advice Peyton Manning provided regarding prepping through film, reaching out to coaches and putting in the extra work as the franchise quarterback:

There are far worse options than Manning when it comes to seeking out advice, as the Hall of Famer is a two-time Super Bowl champion, five-time MVP and 14-time Pro Bowler who is widely regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history.

Love is coming into a situation where greatness is expected considering the Packers have started Rodgers and Favre across the past three decades.

He was a surprising first-round pick in 2020 following an inconsistent final college season at Utah State. He didn't see much of the field in his first three NFL seasons with 10 games and one start in which he completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 606 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Now Love will look to follow Manning's advice and live up to expectations as the next franchise quarterback of the Packers in his first full season as a starter.