Jets' Zach Wilson to Start vs. Browns' Kellen Mond in 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson will not be starting Thursday's Hall of Fame Game between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns.

Instead, it will be Zach Wilson facing off against Kellen Mond in the NFL's first preseason contest of the year:

For the Jets, it will be a chance to see how much Wilson has improved this summer after losing the starting gig to Rodgers.

Wilson, to his credit, has tried to make the most of his time with the future Hall of Famer:

And head coach Robert Saleh has noticed a difference.

"I feel like he is very confident right now, not necessarily in his ability to go out there and play, but just in his decision-making, and what he's doing play in and play out," he told reporters on Monday. "You just feel that from him. You can see it in how decisive he is with the football in his hands."

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft has had a tough start to his career, with 4,022 yards, 15 touchdowns, 18 interceptions, 67 sacks taken and just a 55.2 completion percentage in 22 starts. The Jets went 8-14 in those games and made the decision to trade for Rodgers this offseason, an obvious upgrade.

But Wilson may still be the long-term answer at quarterback, given Rodgers is nearing the end of his career. A chance to sit and learn under the future Hall of Famer should be beneficial.

Mond, 24, was a third-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2021 and appeared in one game that season, throwing for a whopping five yards on three attempts. He was waived by the team ahead of the 2022 season and was claimed by the Browns off waivers, though he didn't appear in any games.

But the Browns kept a roster spot open for him last season and he'll get the first look over rookie fifth-rounder Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Thursday, with both Watson and Joshua Dobbs sitting.

"I think Kellen's done a great job," head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters. "There was a period of just getting to know him early in the season last year. So he's done everything we've asked him to do. I've been very impressed with him both in the meeting room and on the practice field. And the fun part for our players, as you know, is to play these games. So I think Kellen's excited about the opportunity."

It remains to be seen if Mond will make the final 53-man roster again this year, but he'll have an excellent chance to make his case against the Jets.