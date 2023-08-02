6 NFL Scenarios Ahead of 2023 Season We Won't Believe Were Real 5 Years from Now

0 of 6

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

We know by now how quickly the NFL moves.

Five years ago this summer, we were speculating on how Jon Gruden's second stint with the Oakland Raiders would play out. Now, Gruden is out of football and the Raiders are out of Oakland.

At that time, we were also talking about if how the Philadelphia Eagles might get back to the Super Bowl with Carson Wentz and Doug Pederson. Now, we're analyzing the same team's chances to return to that game with an entirely different quarterback-coach duo.

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold had a lot more rookie hype that year than Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson, while the hottest preseason candidates for big awards were dudes like Drew Brees, Todd Gurley and Ezekiel Elliott (all currently unemployed).

In other words, what we're fussing about right now is extremely unlikely to matter much in another half-decade's time.

With that in mind, here are half a dozen heavily discussed scenarios this offseason that we won't believe were big conversation points by the time training camps launch in 2028 (if not a hell of a lot earlier).