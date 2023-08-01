NFL Training Camp 2023: Aaron Rodgers Hints at Future with Jets Ahead of HOF Game

0 of 13

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Now we're getting into it.

For some NFL teams, Tuesday marked the first day of padded practices. No more jogging around in shorts and shells—it's time to suit up and start hitting people (gently). That's understandable—we're just five weeks from the beginning of the regular season and just a couple of days from the beginning of the preseason.

That first game of the preseason (as it always does) takes place in Canton, Ohio. This year, the "hometown" Cleveland Browns will square off against the new-look New York Jets in the Hall of Fame Game.

Now, you aren't going to see much (if any) stars like running back Nick Chubb and edge-rusher Myles Garrett of the Browns or defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Jets.

That last one is going to take some getting used to.

But just because Rodgers won't be playing in the Hall of Fame Game didn't stop him from making news Tuesday—news that should make Jets fans quite happy.

It's there we'll begin Tuesday's look at the latest developments from training camps around the NFL.