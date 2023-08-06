8 MLB Stars Most Likely to Be Traded in 2023-24 Offseason

1 of 8

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Age: 26

2023 Stats: 110 G, 462 PA, 17 HR, 9 SB, .266 AVG, .329 OBP, .437 SLG

Contract Status: Under club control through 2024

Gleyber Torres has enough experience with trade rumors to know the best way to deal with them is to shut oneself off from social media.

He might want to stay shut off this winter, if for no other reason than one team still figures to be after him. As Randy Miller of NJ.com reported prior to the deadline, the Miami Marlins have been and still are "fixated" on the two-time All-Star.

What they see in Torres is presumably what any other team can see: a good offensive second baseman who, as evidenced by the 62 home runs he hit across 2018 and 2019, has it in him to be great.

This leads to the question of why the Yankees shouldn't just keep Torres and hope that they're the ones who benefit from this potential greatness in 2024. Besides, it's not like they're overflowing with capable hitters.

On the other hand, Torres' persistent struggles to replicate his early success could lead the Yankees to conclude they've gotten all they can from him. And, in turn, that it would be best to deal him now rather than risk his value diminishing further during his walk year.