Fantasy Football 2023: Sleeper Cheatsheet and Strategy Tips for Mock Drafts

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Sleepers: Daniel Jones, New York Giants; Geno Smith, Seattle Seahawks



Jones' first season under head coach Brian Daboll was a wildly successful one. The pair not only helped the Giants snap a five-year playoff drought, they also pushed Jones' stat sheet to previously unseen heights. If he can be anywhere near as productive—3,205 yards and 15 touchdowns passing, 708 yards and seven scores rushing—he could push his way into the position's top 10.



Smith, like Jones, will face some skeptics who doubt his ability to match his 2022 stats. Their hesitance to buy-in could be your opportunity to add a highly productive passer at a discount. Smith was all-caps AWESOME last season, throwing for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns while rushing for another 366 yards and a score.



Strategy: Place a different priority on this position in every mock.



Mock drafts are best used in multiples. A random draft room may not offer a ton of insight, since a few off-the-wall picks could throw everything off course, but a handful of mocks can help you learn trends and get a better feel of what's likely to happen at your actual draft.



That's why it's helpful to utilize different strategies, especially with your quarterback position. You've likely read that you should wait on this spot, and there can be merit to that strategy, but that also obviously denies you access to elites like Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. So, what happens when you pounce on Mahomes in the second round or Allen in the third? And what caliber of quarterback will you wind up with if you don't draft one among your first five picks?

