Fantasy Football 2023: Top-50 Player Rankings and 4-Round 12-Team Mock Draft

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

It's training camp time in the football world, and not only for NFL players and coaches.



Fantasy football managers can also use this pre-draft season to focus their strategies, fine-tune their rankings and find ways of improving their draft performance.



Mock drafts are a valuable tool if used properly. You can pick up on draft trends, uncover hidden values and even work out different strategies to see how they play out in real-time. Want to see what happens if you don't take a quarterback in the first six rounds? You can try that exact scenario and see what that means for the rest of your roster.



To help you start implementing some plans, we're laying out top-50 rankings and running through a 12-team, four-round mock draft using the mock draft simulator on FantasyPros. Since some leagues reward one point per reception and others give nothing, we'll split the difference and use a half-point PPR format for the rankings and mock.



Finally, we won't leave you hanging for the fifth round and will instead provide targets in that range at each of the three marquee positions.

