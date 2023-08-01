NFL

    Fantasy Football 2023: Top-50 Player Rankings and 4-Round 12-Team Mock Draft

    Zach Buckley@@ZachBuckleyNBAFeatured Columnist IVAugust 1, 2023

      SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 04: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers celebrates with Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers after McCaffrey's touchdown during the second quarter at Levi's Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)
      Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

      It's training camp time in the football world, and not only for NFL players and coaches.

      Fantasy football managers can also use this pre-draft season to focus their strategies, fine-tune their rankings and find ways of improving their draft performance.

      Mock drafts are a valuable tool if used properly. You can pick up on draft trends, uncover hidden values and even work out different strategies to see how they play out in real-time. Want to see what happens if you don't take a quarterback in the first six rounds? You can try that exact scenario and see what that means for the rest of your roster.

      To help you start implementing some plans, we're laying out top-50 rankings and running through a 12-team, four-round mock draft using the mock draft simulator on FantasyPros. Since some leagues reward one point per reception and others give nothing, we'll split the difference and use a half-point PPR format for the rankings and mock.

      Finally, we won't leave you hanging for the fifth round and will instead provide targets in that range at each of the three marquee positions.

    Top-50 Player Rankings

      EAGAN, MN - JULY 31: Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) catches a pass during Minnesota Vikings Training Camp at TCO Performance Center on July 31, 2023 in Eagan, Minnesota.(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      2. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      3. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      4. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      5. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      6. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

      7. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

      8. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

      9. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

      10. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

      11. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      12. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      13. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

      14. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      15. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      16. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

      17 Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      18. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

      19. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

      20. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

      21. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

      22. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

      23. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

      24. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

      25. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      26. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

      27. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

      28. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

      29. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      30. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

      31. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

      32. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

      33. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      34. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

      35. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

      36. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      37. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

      38. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

      39. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

      40. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

      41. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

      42. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

      43. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers

      44. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

      45. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders

      46. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans

      47. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens

      48. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings

      49. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons

      50. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos

    4-Round 12-Team Mock Draft

      LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 20: Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons poses for a portrait during the NFLPA Rookie Premiere on May 20, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
      Michael Owens/Getty Images

      Round 1

      1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings

      2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers

      3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      4. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

      5. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers

      6. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs

      7. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons

      8. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys

      9. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins

      10. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts

      11. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

      12. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns

      Round 2

      13. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

      14. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans

      15. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys

      16. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills

      17. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      18. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders

      19. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs

      20. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots

      21. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions

      22. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets

      23. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

      24. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals

      Round 3

      25. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills

      26. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints

      27. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles

      28. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals

      29. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

      30. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets

      31. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens

      32. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions

      33. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles

      34. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers

      35. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings

      36. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

      Round 4

      37. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks

      38. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks

      39. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns

      40. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens

      41. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens

      42. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

      43. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers

      44. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans

      45. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

      46. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers

      47. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals

      48. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams

    Round 5 Targets

      EAGAN, MN - JULY 31: Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison (2) takes the field during Minnesota Vikings Training Camp at TCO Performance Center on July 31, 2023 in Eagan, Minnesota.(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      If you need a QB...

      ...target Justin Herbert (LAC) with Justin Fields (CHI) as a backup plan.

      Herbert is a premium option as a fantasy quarterback, he just costs a bit less than most players in that tier (average draft position of 48 in half-point PPR leagues, per FantasyPros). He has played 34 games over the past two seasons, tallying 9,753 yards with 63 passing touchdowns against 25 interceptions in this stretch.

      Fields' value is tied more to his rushing ability, which, based on last season, could be a fantasy gold mine. In 15 games, he rushed for 1,143 yards and eight scores. He also threw for another 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns.

      If you need a RB...

      ...make Alexander Mattison (MIN) your priority.

      Once a valuable handcuff, Mattison is now the primary option in this Dalvin Cook-less backfield. Mattison costs less than most featured backs (57 ADP in half-point PPR leagues), but he could be just as productive. In 2021, he made four starts as an injury replacement and in those contests averaged 89 rushing yards, 40.5 receiving yards and 0.8 touchdowns.

      If you need a WR...

      ...shoot for upside with either Drake London (ATL) or Christian Watson (GB).

      Assuming you played it relatively safe in the first four rounds, this could be where you take some high-ceiling dart throws. London, the No. 8 pick in 2022, closed out his first NFL campaign with 48 targets, 31 receptions and 428 yards over his final five contests. Watson, the 34th pick of that same draft, turned 48 touches (41 receptions, seven carries) into nine scores during an impressive freshman season.

