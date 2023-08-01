Fantasy Football 2023: Top-50 Player Rankings and 4-Round 12-Team Mock Draft

Fantasy Football 2023: Top-50 Player Rankings and 4-Round 12-Team Mock DraftAugust 1, 2023
It's training camp time in the football world, and not only for NFL players and coaches.
Fantasy football managers can also use this pre-draft season to focus their strategies, fine-tune their rankings and find ways of improving their draft performance.
Mock drafts are a valuable tool if used properly. You can pick up on draft trends, uncover hidden values and even work out different strategies to see how they play out in real-time. Want to see what happens if you don't take a quarterback in the first six rounds? You can try that exact scenario and see what that means for the rest of your roster.
To help you start implementing some plans, we're laying out top-50 rankings and running through a 12-team, four-round mock draft using the mock draft simulator on FantasyPros. Since some leagues reward one point per reception and others give nothing, we'll split the difference and use a half-point PPR format for the rankings and mock.
Finally, we won't leave you hanging for the fifth round and will instead provide targets in that range at each of the three marquee positions.
Top-50 Player Rankings
1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
2. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
3. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
4. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
5. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
6. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
7. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
8. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
9. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
10. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
11. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
12. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
13. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
14. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
15. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
16. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
17 Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
18. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
19. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
20. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
21. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
22. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
23. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
24. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
25. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
26. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
27. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
28. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
29. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
30. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
31. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
32. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
33. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
34. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
35. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns
36. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
37. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
38. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
39. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks
40. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
41. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
42. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
43. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers
44. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
45. Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington Commanders
46. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans
47. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens
48. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings
49. Drake London, WR, Atlanta Falcons
50. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos
4-Round 12-Team Mock Draft
Round 1
1. Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
2. Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers
3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
4. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
5. Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
6. Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
7. Bijan Robinson, RB, Atlanta Falcons
8. CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
9. Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins
10. Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
11. Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
12. Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
Round 2
13. Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
14. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
15. Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
16. Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
17. A.J. Brown, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
18. Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
19. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
20. Rhamondre Stevenson, RB, New England Patriots
21. Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, Detroit Lions
22. Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets
23. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins
24. Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Round 3
25. Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
26. Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
27. Jalen Hurts, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
28. Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
29. Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
30. Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets
31. Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
32. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Detroit Lions
33. DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
34. Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
35. T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings
36. Travis Etienne Jr., RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
Round 4
37. DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
38. Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks
39. Amari Cooper, WR, Cleveland Browns
40. Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
41. J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens
42. Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
43. Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
44. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Tennessee Titans
45. Calvin Ridley, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
46. Miles Sanders, RB, Carolina Panthers
47. Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati Bengals
48. Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams
Round 5 Targets
If you need a QB...
...target Justin Herbert (LAC) with Justin Fields (CHI) as a backup plan.
Herbert is a premium option as a fantasy quarterback, he just costs a bit less than most players in that tier (average draft position of 48 in half-point PPR leagues, per FantasyPros). He has played 34 games over the past two seasons, tallying 9,753 yards with 63 passing touchdowns against 25 interceptions in this stretch.
Fields' value is tied more to his rushing ability, which, based on last season, could be a fantasy gold mine. In 15 games, he rushed for 1,143 yards and eight scores. He also threw for another 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns.
If you need a RB...
...make Alexander Mattison (MIN) your priority.
Once a valuable handcuff, Mattison is now the primary option in this Dalvin Cook-less backfield. Mattison costs less than most featured backs (57 ADP in half-point PPR leagues), but he could be just as productive. In 2021, he made four starts as an injury replacement and in those contests averaged 89 rushing yards, 40.5 receiving yards and 0.8 touchdowns.
If you need a WR...
...shoot for upside with either Drake London (ATL) or Christian Watson (GB).
Assuming you played it relatively safe in the first four rounds, this could be where you take some high-ceiling dart throws. London, the No. 8 pick in 2022, closed out his first NFL campaign with 48 targets, 31 receptions and 428 yards over his final five contests. Watson, the 34th pick of that same draft, turned 48 touches (41 receptions, seven carries) into nine scores during an impressive freshman season.