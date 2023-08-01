Lakers Rumors: Jaxson Hayes Could Start, Play 'Prominent Role' Next to Anthony Davis

AP Photo/Darren Yamashita

While Jaxson Hayes didn't see significant playing time during his tenure with the New Orleans Pelicans, that is reportedly expected to change this season after he signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Lakers are "confident" that Hayes "can start and play a prominent role with [Anthony] Davis in two-big lineups."

Buha pointed out that there's a logjam in the Los Angeles frontcourt because the team has "five players who deserve to play at least 20 minutes, at least in the regular season" in Davis, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Jarred Vanderbilt and Taurean Prince. However, it sounds like Hayes' spot in the rotation is secure.

The eighth overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, Hayes failed to make an impact during his four years with the Pelicans. The 23-year-old appeared in 47 games last season and averaged just 5.0 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting a career-worst 55.1 percent from the field. He has career averages of 7.5 points and 4.0 rebounds in 241 games.

Perhaps the change in scenery will create a turnaround for Hayes. He's shown the ability to provide energy on both ends of the floor, so he should be able to contribute to the Lakers' pursuit of an NBA championship.