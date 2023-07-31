Dalvin Cook Rumors: Jets Didn't Sense RB Was in 'Immediate Rush' to Sign Contract

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Dalvin Cook visited with the New York Jets over the weekend, but it doesn't sound as though a signing is imminent.

Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported that the Jets didn't get the impression Cook was in a hurry to put ink to contract:

Cook's agent offered a cryptic take on how the visit with the Jets went, meanwhile:

And Cook himself said during a Friday appearance on the NFL Network's Good Morning Football said that the chances of him signing with the Jets were "pretty high."

"I think we're in the position of a team that's building something special, and I want to be part of something special as a player," he added. "And I want to add to whatever they got going on. I think the possibility is high, right now, of getting things done."

So mixed signals seemingly are being sent, though perhaps Cook is taking his time in an effort to potentially drum up a more lucrative market for his services. The Jets aren't alone in their pursuit of Cook, with the Miami Dolphins believed to be in the running as well:

While there a surprising number of talented running backs still available in free agency—Kareem Hunt, Leonard Fournette and Ezekiel Elliott, among others, still remain unsigned—Cook is by far the most talented of the bunch.

The four-time Pro Bowler has rushed for at least 1,100 yards in four straight seasons and has 46 total touchdowns in that time. He posted 1,468 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns in 2022, helping the Minnesota Vikings reach the postseason.

But Minny cut him this offseason, saving $9 million in cap space for the 2023 campaign. And now he's seeking a new home, possibly in New York.