Dalvin Cook Rumors: Jets Didn't Sense RB Was in 'Immediate Rush' to Sign Contract

Dalvin Cook Rumors: Jets Didn't Sense RB Was in 'Immediate Rush' to Sign ContractJuly 31, 2023
Dalvin Cook visited with the New York Jets over the weekend, but it doesn't sound as though a signing is imminent.
Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported that the Jets didn't get the impression Cook was in a hurry to put ink to contract:
JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson
Don't know exact # of suitors. <br><br>However, I'm told <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> didn't sense an immediate rush from Cook's side to do a deal when the day ended Sunday & as of earlier today, per sources.<br><br>Cook had shoulder surgery in Feb. per reports. Didn't hear today, any major* shifts in his timing. <a href="https://t.co/DSCXNhLnjU">https://t.co/DSCXNhLnjU</a>
Cook's agent offered a cryptic take on how the visit with the Jets went, meanwhile:
Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero
How did four-time Pro Bowl playmaker Dalvin Cook's visit with the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Jets?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Jets</a> go? His agent Zac Hiller texted: "You'll see."<br><br>Hard Knocks cameras followed Cook for the entire visit. New York hosts Cook's brother James and the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Bills?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Bills</a> six weeks from tonight. <a href="https://t.co/M9iO0LVnkC">pic.twitter.com/M9iO0LVnkC</a>
And Cook himself said during a Friday appearance on the NFL Network's Good Morning Football said that the chances of him signing with the Jets were "pretty high."
"I think we're in the position of a team that's building something special, and I want to be part of something special as a player," he added. "And I want to add to whatever they got going on. I think the possibility is high, right now, of getting things done."
So mixed signals seemingly are being sent, though perhaps Cook is taking his time in an effort to potentially drum up a more lucrative market for his services. The Jets aren't alone in their pursuit of Cook, with the Miami Dolphins believed to be in the running as well:
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
As Dalvin Cook prepares for Jets visit, Dolphins' words & actions paint contrasting pictures. Verbally, they've shown interest going back to trade discussions in spring. But their unwillingness so far to offer big $$ suggests they like Raheem, Achane, Wilson & view Cook as luxury
While there a surprising number of talented running backs still available in free agency—Kareem Hunt, Leonard Fournette and Ezekiel Elliott, among others, still remain unsigned—Cook is by far the most talented of the bunch.
The four-time Pro Bowler has rushed for at least 1,100 yards in four straight seasons and has 46 total touchdowns in that time. He posted 1,468 yards from scrimmage and 10 total touchdowns in 2022, helping the Minnesota Vikings reach the postseason.
But Minny cut him this offseason, saving $9 million in cap space for the 2023 campaign. And now he's seeking a new home, possibly in New York.