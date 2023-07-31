4-Star QB Akili Smith Jr., Son of Former NFL 1st-Round Draft Pick, Commits to Oregon

AP Photo/Austin Gay

The Oregon football team landed a commitment from a player with family ties to the school.

Class of 2025 4-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr. committed to the Ducks on Monday:

As The Athletic's Antonio Morales noted, Smith's father starred for Oregon during the late 1990s and was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 3 pick in the 1999 NFL draft. The elder Smith reacted to the announcement on Twitter:

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

