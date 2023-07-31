X

    4-Star QB Akili Smith Jr., Son of Former NFL 1st-Round Draft Pick, Commits to Oregon

    Doric SamJuly 31, 2023

    The Oregon logo is seen during the first half of the Alamo Bowl NCAA college football game against TCU, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2016, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Austin Gay)
    AP Photo/Austin Gay

    The Oregon football team landed a commitment from a player with family ties to the school.

    Class of 2025 4-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr. committed to the Ducks on Monday:

    Akili Smith Jr @Akilismithjr

    100% Committed! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/scoducks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#scoducks</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/Hayesfawcett3?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Hayesfawcett3</a> <a href="https://t.co/KZ6EaAInp3">pic.twitter.com/KZ6EaAInp3</a>

    As The Athletic's Antonio Morales noted, Smith's father starred for Oregon during the late 1990s and was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 3 pick in the 1999 NFL draft. The elder Smith reacted to the announcement on Twitter:

    Akili Smith @akili_smith

    His uniform selection… <br><br>Congrats son!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nike?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nike</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/oregon?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#oregon</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ducks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ducks</a> <a href="https://t.co/5v15GFtSsh">pic.twitter.com/5v15GFtSsh</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

