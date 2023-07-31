4-Star QB Akili Smith Jr., Son of Former NFL 1st-Round Draft Pick, Commits to Oregon

4-Star QB Akili Smith Jr., Son of Former NFL 1st-Round Draft Pick, Commits to OregonJuly 31, 2023
The Oregon football team landed a commitment from a player with family ties to the school.
Class of 2025 4-star quarterback Akili Smith Jr. committed to the Ducks on Monday:
As The Athletic's Antonio Morales noted, Smith's father starred for Oregon during the late 1990s and was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 3 pick in the 1999 NFL draft. The elder Smith reacted to the announcement on Twitter:
Akili Smith @akili_smith
His uniform selection… <br><br>Congrats son!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/nike?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#nike</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/oregon?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#oregon</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ducks?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ducks</a> <a href="https://t.co/5v15GFtSsh">pic.twitter.com/5v15GFtSsh</a>
