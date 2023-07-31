Windhorst: 'Very Surprised' If Josh Hart, Knicks Don't Land New Contract This Week

Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images

Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported on Friday that Josh Hart and the New York Knicks were nearing a four-year, $75 million contract extension that would be signed in August.

On Monday, ESPN's Brian Windhorst added on his Hoop Collective podcast that an extension was likely coming very soon (57-minute mark):

"Hart has not signed his extension yet. But Hart has committed to Team USA. A whole bunch of guys on Team USA have signed extensions. Part of the reason they're on the team is because they're in good positions with their contract. [Tyrese] Haliburton, [Anthony] Edwards, Austin Reaves, a bunch of other guys are in the middle of long-term contracts. Jalen Brunson. My guess is that Josh Hart will have an extension in place [when he reports for Team USA's FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 training in Las Vegas on Thursday]. ... I would be very surprised if he doesn't have an extension by this week."

It makes sense that players in good contract standing would be more willing to participate in an offseason international tournament. The downside of a potential injury is far less severe if the proverbial bag is already secured.

It also makes sense that the Knicks and Hart are committing to each other for the long term.

Hart, 28, thrived in his first season in the Big Apple, averaging 10.2 points, seven rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals while shooting a whopping 51.9 percent from three in his 25 games with the team after a midseason trade.

His defense and effort almost immediately endeared him to head coach Tom Thibodeau.

"He's what I would term a glue guy," he told reporters in March. "You can start him, you can bring him off the bench. He's an elite rebounder, but he's a playmaker. And when I say playmaker I'm not talking about in the sense of just by the pass. If you need great defense, you need a loose ball, you need an offensive rebound, you need a shot, whatever it is that you need, he'll provide."

And soon enough, it sounds like the Knicks will be providing Hart with a lucrative extension.