NFL Network's Top 100 Players of 2023: Kirk Cousins, Cooper Kupp Among Nos. 50-41

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Kirk Cousins is one of the 50 best players in the NFL.

At least according to NFL Network's continuing list of the top 100 players in the league with the 2023 season approaching.

NFL Network revealed players Nos. 50-41 on Monday:

50. Cameron Jordan, DE, New Orleans Saints

49. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos

48. Haason Reddick, OLB, Philadelphia Eagles

47. Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

46. C.J. Mosley, ILB, New York Jets

45. Cameron Heyward, DT, Pittsburgh Steelers

44. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins

43. Demario Davis, OLB, New Orleans Saints

42. Kirk Cousins, QB, Minnesota Vikings

41. Lane Johnson, OT, Philadelphia Eagles

Quarterbacks are always going to stand out on this list, but Cousins' inclusion at No. 42 is notable. After all, that places him ahead of the likes of Aaron Rodgers (No. 51), Dak Prescott (No. 56) and Lamar Jackson (No. 72), among others at the position.

That means Cousins has the respect of his peers, as the list is voted on by the players.

The Vikings signal-caller is coming off his fourth Pro Bowl season that saw him complete 65.9 percent of his passes for 4,547 yards, 29 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He led the Vikings to a 13-4 record thanks in large part to the team's ability to win one-score games.

His performances in crunch time throughout the season helped propel Minnesota to an NFC North crown, although it lost at home to the New York Giants in the opening round of the playoffs.

Elsewhere, Cooper Kupp checking in at No. 47 represents quite the downfall.

He was No. 4 on the list last year and the highest-ranked wide receiver. The top-five ranking came after a historic 2021 season that saw him lead the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdown catches (16) as the Offensive Player of the Year.

His Los Angeles Rams also won the Super Bowl, and he was the MVP of the game.

Yet Kupp appeared in just nine games last season due to an ankle injury that required surgery. That caused him to fall down the list, but he is not far removed from being arguably the NFL's most dominant player.

Perhaps he can use this ranking as additional motivation heading into 2023.