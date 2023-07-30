Stetson Bennett Praised by Rams HC McVay After Having 'His Best Day' at Training Camp

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay said rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett has his "sharpest" day of training camp with the team on Saturday.

"You could see he's getting more comfortable with just some of the concepts, because it is very different," he told reporters. "Football is still football and when the ball is snapped there are some things that just kind of make sense to him. I think what you said, I think today was his best day, kind of like I mentioned. Those things I think are fair to say."

McVay added that Bennett is "pretty steady" and said that he liked about the rookie quarterback that "if a play doesn't go well, he's able to reset himself and go to the next play. You can definitely feel the athleticism show up that you guys saw on display throughout his career at Georgia and I think he's getting more and more comfortable."

Bennett, 25, was a two-time national champion as Georgia's starting quarterback, though there were questions about whether he would find a home in the NFL. The Rams answered that in a resounding (and surprising) way, using a fourth-round pick to draft him.

Now, he'll enter the 2023 season as Matt Stafford's backup, with the presumed hope that he'll be the long-term replacement. If he keeps having days like Saturday, he may meet that expectation.