    Jalen Brunson Marries Ali Marks; Josh Hart, RJ Barrett, Mikal Bridges Dance in Videos

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJuly 30, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 22: Ali Marks and Jalen Brunson attend the 2023 Night of Covenant House Stars Gala at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on May 22, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
    Theo Wargo/Getty Images

    Players who win championships at Villanova together also party together.

    Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges and Phil Booth were all seen at Jalen Brunson's wedding together. They weren't the only notable basketball players there, as RJ Barrett—who is teammates with Brunson on the New York Knicks—was also in attendance:

    New York Basketball @NBA_NewYork

    Jalen Brunson at his wedding with Villanova teammates Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges &amp; Phil Booth <a href="https://t.co/z83OhZ4os1">pic.twitter.com/z83OhZ4os1</a>

    NBA Buzz @OfficialNBABuzz

    Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, &amp; RJ Barrett turning up at Jalen Brunson's wedding last night! 😂<br><br>Brunson dancing is comedy! 😂🕺<br><br>Congratulations on getting married, Jalen! <br><br>Via. <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA_NewYork?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA_NewYork</a> <a href="https://t.co/4FxEnrBGoM">pic.twitter.com/4FxEnrBGoM</a>

    New York Basketball @NBA_NewYork

    Mikal Bridges, RJ Barrett &amp; Josh Hart at Jalen Brunson's wedding <a href="https://t.co/EDaKeDHJgv">pic.twitter.com/EDaKeDHJgv</a>

    TheLastRjBender @NYK_Drippy

    Someone come get <a href="https://twitter.com/jalenbrunson1?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jalenbrunson1</a> <a href="https://t.co/nxpGNJrzMl">pic.twitter.com/nxpGNJrzMl</a>

    Hart is also on the Knicks, as is fellow former Villanova star Donte DiVincenzo.

    Brunson's marriage to Ali Marks was years in the making considering they started dating in high school. Rebecca Aizin of People noted Brunson proposed in September 2022 following nine years of dating.

    He proposed at center court of their high school basketball gym.

    KnicksMuse @KnicksMuse

    Jalen Brunson married his high school sweetheart Ali Marks this weekend! <br><br>Congrats to the Brunsons! <a href="https://t.co/7bKJrk06GG">pic.twitter.com/7bKJrk06GG</a>

    The newly married point guard will be entering his second season with the Knicks in 2023-24. His presence was a major reason New York advanced to the second round of the playoffs last season, which marked the franchise's first time making it past the opening round in a decade.

