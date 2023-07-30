Jalen Brunson Marries Ali Marks; Josh Hart, RJ Barrett, Mikal Bridges Dance in Videos

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Players who win championships at Villanova together also party together.

Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges and Phil Booth were all seen at Jalen Brunson's wedding together. They weren't the only notable basketball players there, as RJ Barrett—who is teammates with Brunson on the New York Knicks—was also in attendance:

Hart is also on the Knicks, as is fellow former Villanova star Donte DiVincenzo.

Brunson's marriage to Ali Marks was years in the making considering they started dating in high school. Rebecca Aizin of People noted Brunson proposed in September 2022 following nine years of dating.

He proposed at center court of their high school basketball gym.

The newly married point guard will be entering his second season with the Knicks in 2023-24. His presence was a major reason New York advanced to the second round of the playoffs last season, which marked the franchise's first time making it past the opening round in a decade.