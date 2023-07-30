Women's World Cup 2023: Latest Group Results and Predictions for Monday

0 of 3

Hannah Peters - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Few expected Germany and Norway to reside in second place in their respective groups this far into the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Norway survived a rough group stage on Sunday by beating the Philippines and clinching second place in Group A.

The 2019 World Cup quarterfinalist did not score in the tournament until the sixth minute of Sunday's six-goal rout, but all that matters is it is through to the round of 16.

Germany sits in second place in Group H after its shocking loss to Colombia.

The two-time World Cup champion never missed a knockout stage in Women's World Cup history.

The Germans can make it 10-for-10 into the knockout round with a win over South Korea, but that will not guarantee them first place, which means a difficult round-of-16 clash is on the horizon.