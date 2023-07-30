Women's World Cup 2023: Latest Group Results and Predictions for Monday

Women's World Cup 2023: Latest Group Results and Predictions for MondayJuly 30, 2023
Few expected Germany and Norway to reside in second place in their respective groups this far into the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
Norway survived a rough group stage on Sunday by beating the Philippines and clinching second place in Group A.
The 2019 World Cup quarterfinalist did not score in the tournament until the sixth minute of Sunday's six-goal rout, but all that matters is it is through to the round of 16.
Germany sits in second place in Group H after its shocking loss to Colombia.
The two-time World Cup champion never missed a knockout stage in Women's World Cup history.
The Germans can make it 10-for-10 into the knockout round with a win over South Korea, but that will not guarantee them first place, which means a difficult round-of-16 clash is on the horizon.
Group A
1. Switzerland - 5 points (+2 goal differential)
2. Norway - 4 (+5)
3. New Zealand - 4 (0)
4. Philippines - 3 (-7)
Sunday Results
Switzerland 0, New Zealand 0
Norway 6, Philippines 0
Norway rescued itself from a stunning early exit with a blowout win over the Philippines.
Sophie Roman Haug netted Norway's first goal of the tournament in the sixth minute and she went on to score on two more occasions. Haug moved into a four-way tie with Amanda Ilestedt, Ary Borges and Alexandra Popp for the Golden Boot lead.
Caroline Graham Hansen and Guro Reiten each scored once, and the Philippines scored an own goal, as part of the six-goal thumping.
Norway entered the competition as the favorite to win Group A, but it struggled to get going in a loss to New Zealand and a scoreless draw with Switzerland.
The Swiss confirmed their spot atop Group A with their second consecutive scoreless draw.
The result against New Zealand knocked the co-host out of the tournament. The Football Ferns started in fine fashion with their win over Norway, but they failed to score in two matches after that.
Switzerland will face the Group C runner-up in the round of 16, while Norway takes on the Group C winner. Japan and Spain both secured advancement out of Group C and will play for first place on Monday.
Group H
1. Colombia - 6 (+3)
2. Germany - 3 (+5)
3. Morocco - 3 (-5)
4. South Korea - 0 (-3)
Sunday Results
Morocco 1, South Korea 0
Colombia 2, Germany 1
Colombia produced the biggest shock yet at the World Cup with its win over Germany.
The South American side handed the second-ranked side in the world its second-ever group-stage defeat.
Manuela Vanegas' 97th-minute header powered Colombia into first place and full control of Group H.
Colombia needs a win or draw against Morocco on the final matchday to secure first place in Group H.
Germany looked like it would run away with first place after its 6-0 thumping over Morocco, but a pair of second-half goals from Colombia dropped it into second place.
Germany will be expected to beat South Korea on Wednesday, which sets up a difficult path for Morocco to advance without a win over Colombia.
Morocco must beat Colombia and make up its -5 goal differential if it finishes on the same number of points as its Wednesday foe and Germany.
If Colombia picks up a point, Germany will most likely be headed for a round-of-16 clash with France, who leads Group F with its easiest match left to play against Panama.
Monday Schedule
Group C: Japan vs. Spain (3 a.m. ET, Fox)
Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia (3 a.m. ET, FS1)
Group B: Canada vs. Australia (6 a.m. ET, Fox)
Group B: Republic of Ireland vs. Nigeria (6 a.m. ET, FS1)
Groups B and C finish up play on Monday.
Group B is the more wide-open group of the two since Canada, Australia and Nigeria are all still alive.
Nigeria leads Group B on goal differential over Canada. The African side has the easiest path to the knockout round, as it plays already-eliminated Republic of Ireland.
Canada can play for a draw against Australia. That would be a sufficient result to get into the round of 16.
Australia needs a win to leapfrog the Canadians, and they should receive a boost with Sam Kerr available to play. Kerr has been dealing with a calf injury, but there is no indication yet if she will start, or come off the bench.
The Matildas also have home-field advantage on their side. A packed house in Melbourne could spur them on to victory.
Japan and Spain will battle for first place in Group C. The return of Alexia Putellas to the Spain starting lineup for its last group game was a huge boost, and the two-time Ballon d'Or could be the difference-maker in a tight contest.
Spain just needs a draw to advance because of its better goal differential. Japan must go for the win.
Predictions
Costa Rica 1, Zambia 1
Spain 1, Japan 0
Australia 2, Canada 1
Nigeria 2, Republic of Ireland 0