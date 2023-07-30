Chris Paul Rumors: How PG 'Will Fare Is Still Being Discussed Within' Warriors HQ

Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

Chris Paul is a future Hall of Famer and one of the best point guards in NBA history, but he may come off the bench in 2023-24.

ESPN's Kendra Andrews reported on Paul's fit with the Golden State Warriors after the team acquired him in a trade that also included Jordan Poole.

"It's still hard to imagine how exactly he will fit," Andrews wrote. "He's most likely going to be the sixth man—whether he wants to admit it or not—but how he will fare is still being discussed within the hallways of the Warriors' headquarters."

Paul's resume includes 11 All-NBA selections, nine All-Defensive nods, five assists titles, six steals titles, 12 All-Star Game selections and a spot on the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, but he is 38 years old and coming off a season where he played just 59 games and dealt with injury concerns.

What's more, it's not exactly easy to break into the starting lineup with a backcourt that includes Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Head coach Steve Kerr didn't seem too concerned about how things will work out when he said (via Shayna Rubin of the Mercury News), "until we get everyone on the floor, we won't be able to assess what's best for our team and how everything is going to look. But I'm very confident that it's going to work out. We got great guys and we got champions, great competitors. There's one goal next year, and that's to win at the highest possible level. Everything else will unfold as the season does."

Ultimately, Golden State's closing lineup will be more important than its starting one. It may start Curry, Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney but could close with a smaller lineup with Paul in for Looney as an additional ball-handler.

For now, his role is up in the air. But Paul is well-positioned to compete for the championship that has eluded him throughout his career now that he is on the Warriors.