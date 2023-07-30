Maple Leafs Must Resolve William Nylander's Contract Before Season Amid NHL Rumors

Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Compounding the salary cap issues facing the Toronto Maple Leafs, and their ongoing negotiations with Auston Matthews for a new deal is the lack of an extension for William Nylander.

TSN's Bryan Hayes reported that the Leafs appear content to "play chicken" with Nylander and his people, willing to let things go into the season, knowing full well that he can walk next offseason and the team would receive nothing in return.

It is a risky power play for the Leafs and one that may backfire.

The Leafs are in the middle of a Stanley Cup push and the window to win their first since 1967 is open. That is why they went out this offseason and signed Ryan Reaves, Max Domi, and Tyler Bertuzzi to free-agent deals. It is why the team is trying to get its best player, Matthews, under contract.

Make no mistake about it, though, Nylander is an important piece in the Stanley Cup puzzle.

He is coming off the two most prolific seasons of his career, including his most goals (40), assists (47) and total points (87). He added 10 more points off four goals and six assists in the postseason. On top of that, he was available, appearing in all 82 regular season games and bringing stability to the team.

This is not an overpaid, overvalued veteran player.

The team is reportedly content to take a position of power with a player who does not need the Leafs nearly as much as Toronto needs him to make its dream of hoisting the Cup a reality.

Yes, the team is in a tricky financial position given cap limitations and currently has its hands full re-signing the centerpiece of the organization, but imagine the frustration Matthews would feel if he commits to a team for the long-term with the idea of winning, then watches a key player in that walk away because the Maple Leafs decided to play hardball.

There are young players and free agents who could fill the void but Nylander has been a staple of the Leafs since he was drafted in 2014, has gotten measurably better in every area, and is arguably in the prime of his career.

Hayes' report did state that the Leafs want Nylander back and understand the importance of getting a deal done, so the franchise is not wholly ignorant to the position it finds itself in. Still, "playing chicken" is a game that the front office of one of sports' most historic franchises does not have to participate in.

Let Nylander know he is important, ensure him a deal will get done, and go about working toward escaping the second round of the playoffs.

Even better if the pen can be put to paper before the season, thus avoiding the distraction that comes from relentless questions about the future of the star player.