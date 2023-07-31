Expectations for Darnell Wright, Bears' Top Rookies in Preseason

Expectations for Darnell Wright, Bears' Top Rookies in PreseasonJuly 31, 2023
The Chicago Bears have quite a large rookie class for the 2023 NFL season. That's because they stockpiled picks in this year's draft and came away with 10 players who could help shape the future for the struggling franchise.
After going a league-worst 3-14 last season, Chicago needs as much young talent as possible. It'll be the best way for the team to rebuild and get back to being a legitimate playoff contender at some point in the not-too-distant future.
While the Bears may not reach that level in the upcoming season, their rookies could play key roles in helping them fare better than they did last year. Quite a few have the potential to step in and become immediate contributors.
Here are some early expectations for several Chicago rookies with training camp now underway and the preseason soon approaching.
Darnell Wright, OT
Even if Darnell Wright didn't get selected until the No. 10 overall pick in this year's draft, the former Tennessee offensive tackle may be one of the most NFL-ready rookies in the class. He has a good chance of becoming the Bears' Week 1 starting right tackle.
After all, Wright came to training camp in fantastic shape. That's because he was accidentally preparing for the wide-receiver version of Chicago's conditioning test. In the process, the former Vol got leaner and more athletic.
"It definitely feels better, it's a little bit of an adjustment as far as training power, still, but I think I'm more powerful because I didn't lose any muscle mass," Wright said, per Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. "You definitely feel a step quicker."
Wright should show that he's ready for NFL competition throughout the preseason. Don't be surprised if he quickly becomes a reliable presence on the right side of the Bears' O-line.
Tyrique Stevenson, CB
Chicago could have a Week 1 rookie starter on the defensive side of the ball, too. And there's a good chance that could end up being cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, who was selected by the Bears in the second round of this year's draft.
Stevenson split his four-year college career between Georgia and Miami, so he got a lot of experience against a wealth of strong competition. That should have him prepared to take on the talented wide receivers he'll line up against in the NFL.
During offseason events, Stevenson was routinely playing with the first-team defense on the opposite side of Jaylon Johnson. Those two youngsters have the potential to form a strong CB duo in Chicago's secondary for years to come.
It may happen soon, too, as long as Stevenson continues to build upon his strong early impressions. At this point, it seems quite likely to occur.
Roschon Johnson, RB
With David Montgomery gone (having signed with the Detroit Lions in free agency), the Bears don't have a clear No. 1 running back in their backfield. Khalil Herbert and free-agent acquisition D'Onta Foreman appear most likely to handle most of the work.
However, don't overlook Roschon Johnson, the former Texas RB taken by Chicago in the fourth round of this year's draft. He could surprise some people if he has a strong preseason and then carves out a role in Chicago's offense early in the regular season.
Johnson never put up huge numbers with the Longhorns, but that's because he was blocked by fellow NFL rookie Bijan Robinson. So the Bears may have gotten a steal when they landed Johnson on the third day of the draft.
It may take a bit of time for Johnson to push his way more into the picture in Chicago. But he should have a solid preseason, which could go a long way toward getting him more reps early in his pro career.