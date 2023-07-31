Expectations for Jalen Carter, Eagles' Top Rookies in Preseason

0 of 3

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

It's not often that a team reaches the Super Bowl and then immediately builds one of the best rookie classes in the NFL for the following season. Yet, that's what the Philadelphia Eagles have done coming off their NFC championship-winning 2022 campaign.

The Eagles had a pair of first-round selections in this year's draft, and they used each on a Georgia defender: defensive tackle Jalen Carter (No. 9 overall) and edge rusher Nolan Smith (No. 30). Both could quickly become impactful NFL players.

However, Philadelphia also picked up some solid rookies using its later picks in the draft. All in all, it was an impressive showing as the team looks to go one step further by winning a Super Bowl title in the 2023 campaign.

Training camp is now underway and the preseason is getting close, so here are some early expectations for several members of this year's Eagles rookie class.