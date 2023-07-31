Expectations for Jalen Carter, Eagles' Top Rookies in Preseason

Expectations for Jalen Carter, Eagles' Top Rookies in PreseasonJuly 31, 2023
It's not often that a team reaches the Super Bowl and then immediately builds one of the best rookie classes in the NFL for the following season. Yet, that's what the Philadelphia Eagles have done coming off their NFC championship-winning 2022 campaign.
The Eagles had a pair of first-round selections in this year's draft, and they used each on a Georgia defender: defensive tackle Jalen Carter (No. 9 overall) and edge rusher Nolan Smith (No. 30). Both could quickly become impactful NFL players.
However, Philadelphia also picked up some solid rookies using its later picks in the draft. All in all, it was an impressive showing as the team looks to go one step further by winning a Super Bowl title in the 2023 campaign.
Training camp is now underway and the preseason is getting close, so here are some early expectations for several members of this year's Eagles rookie class.
Jalen Carter, DT
Carter may have been the most talented player in the 2023 draft class. So it wouldn't be surprising in the least if the 22-year-old is one of Philadelphia's starting defensive tackles by the time Week 1 of the regular season rolls around.
With Fletcher Cox and Jordan Davis also in the fold, Carter will need to have a strong camp and preseason to end up as one of the top two DTs. But that shouldn't be an issue for the former Bulldog, who was a dominant force for much of his three-year college career.
Perhaps the Eagles will ease Carter into preseason action a bit, rather than making him an immediate starter. If that happens, he should thrive and quickly prove that he's capable of facing tougher competition.
Carter is one of the front-runners to be named the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year this season. And he may even get an early start on that campaign within the next few weeks.
Nolan Smith, DE
The Eagles got a steal late in the opening round of the draft when Smith was still on the board. The 22-year-old was a four-year contributor at Georgia, so he already has a ton of high-level experience heading into the start of his NFL career.
It hasn't been long since Philadelphia's training camp opened. But it appears that Smith has already made an early positive impression, which shouldn't come as a surprise.
"You obviously see his talent with athleticism and how hard he plays," Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said, per Ed Kracz of Sports Illustrated.
Like Carter, Smith has the talent and skills to stand out in preseason games. He should also quickly be a force on Philadelphia's defensive front, which could help him get near the top of the team's edge-rusher rotation. Smith isn't likely to start over veterans such as Josh Sweat or Haason Reddick, but he should carve out an early role for himself.
Sydney Brown, S
The Eagles continued to add potentially impactful defenders even after the first round of this year's draft. Sydney Brown, a third-round selection out of Illinois, has the potential to quickly be a contributor at the back of the team's secondary in 2023.
Brown played five seasons for the Fighting Illini, and he excelled in his final year at the program, as he recorded six interceptions in 12 games in the 2022 campaign. So it's clear that the 23-year-old has big-time playmaking ability.
Expect Brown to show that throughout the preseason, as he could thrive while facing second- and third-string offenses early in the exhibition schedule. It may lead to him getting some first-team reps and possibly a sizable role for Philadelphia to open the regular season.
In order for the Eagles' defense to take the next step, they could force even more turnovers than they did last season (27 in 17 games). Brown's arrival may go a long way in helping Philadelphia in that regard.