Fantasy Football 2023: Ranking The Top QB-WR Stacks

There are a lot of options when it comes to QB-WR stacks who can help you win your league. While the top five can serve as the backbone of your team, these options didn't quite make the cut but could probably be had for cheaper and still allow you to reap some of the benefits of stacking.

QB Dak Prescott and WR CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Lamb commanded a massive share of the targets last season and figures to do so again in 2023. The team landed Brandin Cooks, but he's more of a deep-threat specialist who is going to give Lamb more one-on-one opportunities. The concern with this stack is Prescott. He threw 15 interceptions last season and Mike McCarthy taking over play-calling could lead to a slower pace with less volume.

QB Justin Fields and WR D.J. Moore, Chicago Bears

This is a new intriguing stack. Fields rushing upside helped him attain a top-five finish among quarterbacks last season. However, his passing was part of the reason why there were no Bears receivers in the Top 25 last season. Moore could change that. He's thrived in Carolina despite suspect quarterback play pretty much his entire career thus far.

QB Matt Stafford and WR Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams

Maybe the sun has set on this duo. Kupp only played in nine games last season due to an ankle injury and Stafford struggled to overcome an elbow injury that eventually took him out for the last two months of the season. Still, it's hard to imagine who else the Rams are going to give the ball to and if Stafford really is healthy he could have a bounce-back season.

QB Deshaun Watson and WR Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns

This is a discount pairing that could reap big-time rewards. Deshaun Watson is going in the ninth round after struggling in a six-game sample with the Browns. Amari Cooper is going in the late fourth round despite finishing as WR10 last season. If Watson can recapture his Houston Texans form, they will both outperform their draft stock.