The (un)Official NHL Barbenheimer Pairings: Top Duos Around the League

0 of 5

Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

So many different components can equal a solid duo—in friendship, in food, in the movies, and in the NHL.

Sometimes two things are decent enough on their own, but unlock another level of each other when combined, like pineapple on pizza. (Just kidding, unless you're into that. You do you.)

Sometimes there's magic in familiarity. Chemistry blossoms and what you get is breathtaking.

And sometimes—only sometimes—two things are so massive in their own right, yet so inherently different, that they can just exist alongside in their own greatness as we appreciate the juxtaposition. This is true of two movies that came out July 21 and have been putting up numbers we haven't seen in years, reviving interest in the box office: Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Barbie has made nearly $775 million globally while Oppenheimer has pulled in $400 million.



The cultural phenomenon (and the memes) in the dead of the offseason had me wondering—who is the Barbie and Oppenheimer in terms of pairings and combinations?

And hey, look, Oppenheimer has a hockey connection. Notorious pest Sean Avery is in the movie!

(For those looking for serious analysis, we'll get back to that soon enough. This is meant to have a little fun as we all wait for an Erik Karlsson trade. Speaking of, can the Hurricanes or Penguins hurry up and make the deal already?)

The criteria for the list is this: one player takes on the lighter-hearted components of Barbie while the more serious teammate is Oppenheimer.

With that in mind, here are the pairings along with the astrology-sign analysis that helped facilitate our choices.