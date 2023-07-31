Buy or Sell Latest MLB Rumors on Justin Verlander, Cody Bellinger and More

0 of 8

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

It's the day before the 2023 MLB trade deadline (6 p.m. ET on Tuesday), and that means rumors are spreading like wildfire.

For every trade that has already been finalized, there are at least two other reports of teams "interested in acquiring" Player X, "willing to listen" on Player Y and "trying to work out an extension" with Player Z.

It's complete chaos, and it's hard to know what's real and what's a red herring.

So while we await the inevitable flurry of last-minute deals—there were 38 trades in the final 36 hours leading up to last year's deadline—how about a little buying and selling of those latest rumors?

Just so we're clear, we're not buying or selling whether the reporting is legitimate. We have no doubt these are things that the likes of Ken Rosenthal, Jon Heyman, Jon Morosi and Mark Feinsand are actually hearing from their sources and from various front offices around the league.

What we're buying or selling is whether the rumors will actually evolve into transactions before the deadline.