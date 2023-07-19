Buying or Selling Every MLB Team's Updated Playoff Odds

2 of 6

Chicago Cubs (43-50)—BUYING

+1100 to make playoffs, -1400 to miss playoffs

Can't decide between the Brewers and the Reds as your pick to win the NL Central?

You might be interested in the Cubs as a long shot.

As has been the case for some time now, Chicago is the only team in the division with a positive run differential, but is seemingly cursed to spend the entire season 3-to-9 games back in third place in the NL Central.

But we've had this latter half of July circled as a spot where the Cubs could go on a tear, with 13 straight against the Nationals, Cardinals and White Sox—while both Cincinnati and Milwaukee battle through gauntlets entirely against teams with winning records.

The opportunity is here. They just need to seize it. And if they do, the Cubs would be a very intriguing trade deadline buyer.

Los Angeles Angels (47-48)—SELLING

+800 to make playoffs, -1000 to miss playoffs

It's sad that it has come to this for the Angels.

Per Baseball Reference, the Halos had a 32.8 percent chance (theoretically +200) of making the playoffs as recently as June 27 when they were 44-37. But just a few weeks and a whole lot of losses later, we're left to wonder how much they'll actually get in a trade for two months' worth of Shohei Ohtani.

When they were realistically in the hunt for a playoff spot, they might have been big-time buyers at the trade deadline, going all out to get Ohtani a ring in hopes that he'd then re-sign with them in the offseason. But now it seems they're destined to quietly fade away into a complicated rebuild.

New York Mets (43-50)—SELLING

+500 to make playoffs, -650 to miss playoffs

The fat lady has not yet sung in Queens, but she has at least begun warming up her vocal cords.

If the Mets don't go 7-2 or better in their next three series against the Red Sox, Yankees and Nationals, do they abandon ship for one of the most fascinating fire sales of all time, or do they simply go down with the ship and hope for better luck in 2024 with the vast majority of the roster signed through at least next season?

Or better yet, if they do catch fire to close out July, might the Mets be the ones to pull the trigger on a massive trade for Ohtani?

At this point, that's about what it would take for them to make the playoffs, just so you know what you'd be betting on here.

Seattle Mariners (47-46)—BUYING

+425 to make playoffs, -525 to miss playoffs

Fresh off losing a series at home against the Tigers, it seems safe to say that Seattle did not maintain its pre-ASB mojo of winning consecutive series against Tampa Bay, San Francisco and Houston.

But there's still a lot to like here, including an excellent pitching staff, a forgiving remaining schedule with 13 games left against Oakland and Kansas City and a roster loaded with hitters who are better than they showed in the first half of the season. If those bats wake up before it's too late, the Mariners aren't that far back in the wild-card picture.

San Diego Padres (44-50)—SELLING

+425 to make playoffs, -525 to miss playoffs

Heading into this past Saturday, San Diego was just three games below .500, finally heating up with wins in six of its last seven games.

But then the Padres lost a doubleheader to the Phillies with Fernando Tatis Jr. exiting the latter game with an ankle injury, ending the night once again looking like a team hanging on by a thread.

They still have one of the better run differentials in the National League, but sustained success has eluded their grasp, still searching for their first four-game winning streak of the season.