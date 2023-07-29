Jalen Hurts, Eagles Unveil Throwback Kelly Green Uniforms for 2023 in New Photo

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Eagles have unveiled their kelly green throwback jerseys, with quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver DeVonta Smith and defensive end Brandon Graham serving as models.

Per the Gridiron Uniform Database, the Eagles switched from kelly green to midnight green in 1996.

These throwback kelly green uniforms are based off the ones from the late 1980s and early 1990s, when head coach Buddy Ryan oversaw a phenomenal defense led by Reggie White and quarterback Randall Cunningham put on a show every week.

Now they'll return to those uniforms during the 2023 season. It has not yet been announced which games Philadelphia will wear these jerseys for, but other teams are wearing their throwbacks for either one or two home games.

Fans can begin purchasing the Eagles' kelly green gear on Monday at all three Eagles Pro Shop locations.