Broncos' Frank Clark: Chiefs Aren't a Rival 'Until We Become Competitive Enough'

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

The animosity between the Denver Broncos and Kansas City Chiefs can't be called a rivalry until the Broncos "become competitive enough" former Chiefs and current Broncos edge-rusher Frank Clark said Saturday.

The Broncos have lost 15 straight games to the Chiefs, dating back to 2015. Clark contributed to eight of those losses.

"I wouldn't call it a rivalry. A rivalry is competitive," Clark said. "I've been on the other side, and we didn't call it a rivalry then."

In order to renew the bad blood between the AFC West rivals, Clark said the Broncos need to do more than just get a win against the Chiefs.

The Denver squad has not returned to the playoffs since their 2015 championship season and has not strung together a winning record since 2016.

"We have to beat the team. We have to win our division. We have to do a few things, it's not just about the Chiefs," Clark said.

Clark, who recorded five sacks and 39 tackles in 2022, spent four seasons in Kansas City. He was named to three Pro Bowls and contributed to two Super Bowl wins but was released in March after efforts to renegotiate his $21 million salary broke down.

The Broncos signed Clark to a one-year deal in June, adding depth to a position where the team struggled last year when Randy Gregory missed half the season with a knee injury.

Adding edge depth will hopefully take some pressure off Gregory and take the team one step closer to what Clark would consider a rivalry.