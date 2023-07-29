MLB Trade Rumors: Padres 'Still Conflicted' on Deadline amid Soto, Snell, Hader Buzz

Denis Poroy/Getty Images

The San Diego Padres are in the midst of a disappointing 50-54 season that currently has the 2022 National League runners-up sitting five games behind the last spot in the National League Wild Card race.

That begs the question about whether San Diego, which entered this season with every intent to go all-in for a World Series title, will be a buyer or seller at the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports and The Athletic spoke about that topic with FOX Sports' Chris Myers on Saturday (1:20 mark) and mentioned star outfielder Juan Soto and pitchers Blake Snell and Josh Hader along the way.

"Chris, I don't know that they know right now, and if you talk to other teams, and what they'll tell you is that the Padres are still conflicted, still trying to figure out what to do. They have not decided whether to buy, sell or do both.

"The next two games against the Rangers could perhaps sway them one way or the other.

"Soto is less likely to go, he has another year of control. Snell and Hader, yes, you could trade them, but at that point, you'd effectively be conceding your season, and you're drawing almost 41,000 a game, you've invested so much in this season. They seem, the Padres do, a lot more reluctant than the Mets to simply call it a day."

San Diego is home for two games against the AL West-leading Texas Rangers before heading to Denver to face the Colorado Rockies prior to the deadline.

