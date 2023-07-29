NFL Rumors: Vikings' Danielle Hunter Available for Trade amid Pursuit of New Contract

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

As Danielle Hunter continues to seek a new contract, the Minnesota Vikings are exploring trade options for the three-time Pro Bowler.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, citing sources from multiple teams, reported the Vikings have made Hunter available and they have "evaluated trade options" involving the 28-year-old.

Hunter did report to Vikings training camp this week, with head coach Kevin O'Connell addressing the contract situation while speaking to the media.

"Danielle and I have had such good dialogue over these last few days and really trying to build a plan for him that allows him to feel good about coming to work as a Minnesota Viking every single day," O'Connell said. "We'll continue to work through the contractual side. He is here, it was great to see him."

