Yankees Trade Rumors: Rivals Expect NY to Make Late Additions Before MLB Deadline

MLB executives expect the New York Yankees' trade deadline decisions to come down to the wire, ESPN's Buster Olney reported.

"Rival executives expect that the Yankees will add help before the deadline, and in keeping with [general manager Brian Cashman's] long history, they believe that he'll make some of the moves in the last hours," Olney wrote.

Cashman held true to that reputation in 2022, when the Yankees flipped pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals for outfielder Harrison Bader and other considerations in a deal reported less than five minutes before the trade deadline.

Executives reportedly expect more of the same from the Yankees Tuesday before the deadline rolls around.

